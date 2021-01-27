The Portland High School girls basketball team split a pair of games last week, defeating Mt. Juliet last Tuesday before losing to District 9-AAA unbeaten Lebanon on the road on Friday night.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 51-28 victory against visiting Mt. Juliet.
Portland had a balanced offensive attack, with four players scoring eight points or more.
“It was one of those things where the defense led the offense,” Lady Panther head coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “We were able to push the tempo, and we are better when we do that and Lillie spearheads that.
“We played well and looked a little refreshed. We gave the girls a couple of days off since we had a long week (with four games). I was proud of the way we played.”
Behind a nine-point effort from senior Lexie Williams and six points from junior Rayleigh Hester, the Lady Panthers had leads of 6-0 and 8-2 and closed out the first period by scoring nine consecutive points for a 19-8 edge.
Portland increased the advantage to 19 points, 27-8, on a 3-pointer by Katie McCloud, a Hester inside basket and a Whitehead shot from long range. Then, Kayla Wasilko fired in a shot for a 29-9 lead late in the half.
Jakoria Woods scored all five of the Golden Bearette points in the second stanza, but the visitors trailed 29-13 at halftime.
Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter, combining for 10 points. Senior Eme Loza and McCloud each collected a three-point field goal, while Jada Colemer and Woods each contributed a basket for Mt. Juliet.
The Lady Panthers led 35-17 heading into the fourth quarter.
Loza got untracked during the final eight minutes by sinking a trio of 3-pointers. Hester and Williams each scored three points, and Karlee Clayton added a foul shot to keep Portland comfortably in command.
Loza and Williams each had 12 points to pace Portland, while Hester finished with 11. McCloud contributed eight points. Wasilko collected four. Whitehead had three, and Clayton rounded out the offense with one point.
The Lady Panthers made 19 field goals, including eight from behind the three-point stripe. Portland made half of their 10 free throws in the contest.
Woods topped all scorers with 15 points as Mt. Juliet connected on 10 field goals and 5 of 9 from the charity stripe.
Last Friday night, the Lady Panthers clashed with Lebanon and fell, 65-27.
The Devilettes, a final four team in Class AAA last season, flexed their muscle in building an early lead and coasting to the district win.
Despite the convincing loss, Steinbrecher saw positives.
“We didn’t make as many turnovers as we have been making,” Steinbrecher said. “We were able to break and handle their press tonight. We got good shots.”
The Lady Panthers made 11 field goals to 25 for Lebanon, which connected on nine of their three-point attempts.
“When you play a good team, if they play great, we have our hands full, and that’s not good for us,” Steinbrecher said. “If we are not making shots and they are shooting at a high percentage, we are not going to win very many of those games. We needed to make our shots and have them struggle and have a off night shooting. The opposite happened tonight.”
The game was tied at 3-3 in the early minutes as Lebanon’s Terri Reynolds drained a 3-pointer and Hester recorded a long-range shot for the Lady Panthers.
Portland stayed close as Hester fired in four more points to trail 9-7.
However, Lebanon began to extend its lead with a 11-2 run to close out the quarter and hold a 21-9 edge.
Loza nailed a 3-pointer to open the second period, and Hester contributed a pair of field goals for the Lady Panthers.
Then, Finley Tomlin made back-to-back 3-pointers, and Reynolds fired in a basket as the hosts led 34-16 at the halftime break.
The Devilettes put the game away in the third quarter with a 19-6 run to extend the margin to 33 points heading into the final eight minutes of action.
Tomlin and Reynolds led Lebanon with 12 points each, and Meioshe Mason added 10 points.
Hester paced the Lady Panthers with 13 points, while Loza netted six. Whitehead had four, and both Williams and Clayton contributed two.
