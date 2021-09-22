The Portland High School girls soccer team captured a 4-1 win over Clarksville Northeast 4-1 while tying Lebanon 1-1 in action last week.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers battled Class-AAA Lebanon to a tie.
“This was a good AAA match for us,” Portland head coach Ryan Goostree said. “Lebanon was a physical team, and we didn’t how to respond. They went up 1-0 in the first half, and we came out after halftime and tied them.”
Jessica Roberts tallied the lone goal for the Lady Panthers in the match.
Then, last Thursday, Portland knocked off visiting Clarksville Northeast.
“They are a AA school and have a lot of speed at the top of their defense and good, physical backs,” Goostree said. “We struggled in the first half, and that showed by us just scoring one goal. We made some adjustments in the second half and scored three more goals.”
Portland broke through at the 5:50 mark of the opening half as Ragan Borders found the net for the 1-0 advantage.
A halftime adjustment led to a trio of goals for the Lady Panthers.
“Northeast was countering our style of play, and we asked our midfielders to possess more,” Goostree said. “We were able to do that, and we scored three more goals.”
Roberts found a seam in the defense and scored the second goal just two and a half minutes into the final half.
The Lady Eagles cut the lead in half at the 17:14 mark, but Roberts hit the mark with 13:59 remaining for a 3-1 edge.
Allie Cranford closed out the scoring with four minutes left on the clock for the final margin of victory.
Portland travels to White House Heritage on Thursday evening before hosting Franklin-Simpson (Kentucky) on Monday and playing at Macon County one day later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.