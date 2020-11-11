In his third year as the head coach of the Portland High girls basketball program, Scott Steinbrecher is hoping the program will take another step forward after posting a 12-win season a year ago.
Steinbrecher returns Lillie Whitehead, who started every game for the Lady Panthers last season, as well as Lexie Williams, who suffered an injury a year ago.
Rayleigh Hester, Eme Loza and Katie McCloud were also in the starting line-up at times during the 2019-20 campaign.
The Lady Panthers struggled last year in scoring points, but with the return of Williams and McCloud, Steinbrecher is optimistic about seeing improvements on the offensive end of the court.
“Yes, with those two (Williams and McCloud) along with Whitehead back at point guard, I feel pretty good about our nucleus on offense,” Steinbrecher said. “This will be the first year we return this much scoring from the previous season. Katie and Lillie have put a ton of work to improve their game over the summer, so I’m expecting big things from them.”
At least 10 girls will be in Steinbrecher’s rotation this season, including Kayla Wasilko, Aleena Waggoner, Cheyenne Gregory, Karlee Clayton and Elizabeth Tuttle.
“Kayla has been a pleasant surprise for us,” Steinbrecher said. “She is someone that has put in the work her first two years in the program and looks like she is ready to make a big leap for us. Aleena is also someone that looks ready to step in and excited to see what she can do this year. Cheyenne is a freshman that if we can get healthy will be a huge help as well.”
Portland, like every other school, has been forced to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic this summer and in the preseason.
Steinbrecher said that the girls have done a good job handling everything thrown at them this year.
“They are doing everything that is asked of them so they can have a season,” Steinbrecher said.
The Lady Panthers have had limited practice this fall, and therefore, Steinbrecher isn’t sure what to expect from this group.
“Without having the summer to develop some of the younger kids and see what this group can actually do, I’m not sure what to expect,” Steinbrecher said. “They are great kids who work hard and play for each other. I feel like we can do some really good things this year, but I know we have some glaring weaknesses that needs to be strengthened. But like so many other teams across the state, we are just in the dark on what to expect when we start playing games.”
The Lady Panthers lost several key defensive standouts to graduation, and it’s an area that is expected to be a work in progress.
“The base of our great defense last year all graduated,” Steinbrecher said. “This is one area we are working on daily. The good news is, this year, I think we can win a race to 40 or 50, compared to last year, when we tried to hold teams to 30 points or less.”
Steinbrecher is encouraged by the camaraderie between the older and younger players.
“The older girls are great teammates, especially to the younger girls,” Steinbrecher said. “They love the game and kids. I don’t have to worry about them off the court.”
Steinbrecher looks for the regular contenders to compete for the district title, including Gallatin, Lebanon, Beech and Station Camp. He also expects for Green Hill, a first-year high school in Wilson County, to be in the mix.
“Coach (Cherie) Abner (the head coach at Green Hill) has won everywhere she has been,” Steinbrecher said of the long-time coach. “The have a really talented group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.