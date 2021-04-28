LAFAYETTE — The Portland High School girls track and field squad placed first in a four-team competition held at Macon County High School on April 19.
The Lady Panthers finished with 78 points, followed by Macon County (48), Westmoreland (24) and Springfield (9).
Portland sophomore Allison Cranford won the 400-meter dash and the long jump, and sophomore teammate Riley Williams placed first in the 300-meter hurdles.
Lady Panther freshman Kelsey Gregory won the 100-meter hurdles, and Portland freshman Emerson Bean won the discus throw.
The Lady Panthers also won the 400-meter relay, 800-meter relay and 1,600-meter relay.
The Portland boys squad placed third with 40 points, behind first-place Macon County (80) and Springfield (40).
Panther freshman Will Hester won the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles, and Panther junior Lecyrus House won the long jump.
