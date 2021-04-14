NASHVILLE — The Portland High School girls track and field squad placed third among the seven teams competing in a meet held at Stratford last Tuesday and Thursday.
The Lady Panthers finished with 141.5 points, behind Station Camp (434.5) and Gallatin (257).
Portland’s boys placed fourth with 57 points, behind Station Camp (230.5), Gallatin (137) and Macon County (73).
Allie Cranford had the lone first-place finish for an individual Lady Panther, winning the high jump with a lead of 4 feet-6 inches.
Cranford also placed fourth in the 400-meter run, posting a time of 1:08.85
Station Camp’s Kendall Davis won the race in a time of 1:08.17.
Two Portland girls relay teams placed first.
The foursome of Brooklyn Evans, Jorien Spurlock, Kelsey Gregory and Kimaria Woods won the 400-meter relay, and the team of Riley Williams, Zoe Olson, Yaz’min Whitaker and Spurlock placed first in the 800-meter relay.
Evans also placed second in the 100-meter dash in a time of 14.09. Station Camp’s Emerie Springs (13.08) won that race by more than a second.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Portland’s Yvette Diaz placed second in a time of 26.86.
Gallatin’s Baylee Blankenship crossed the finish line in 23.19.
Portland’s Cade Box placed second in the boys 100-meter dash, posting a time of 11.94.
Gallatin’s Deonti Avant placed first in a time of 11.61.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Portland’s Will Hester (21.65) and LeCyrus House (21.65) placed third and fourth, respectively.
Gallatin’s Keshaun Alexander won the race in a time of 16.78.
