After falling to rival White House two weeks, Portland High girls soccer coach Ryan Goostree was concerned with how the Lady Panthers would bounce back in their next match.
The Lady Panthers put Goostree’s mind at ease by battling Rossview to a 2-2 tie last Wednesday in a make-up match.
“I was worried how we would rebound from the White House match,” Goostree said. “We struggled to score against White House, so we worked on our offensive movement the last two practices, and it paid off. Rossview was a good team, and we had plenty of opportunities to score (19 shots on goal). We were able to find gaps in the defense and utilize those opportunities. We managed the match well and possessed the ball in our defensive third well.
“It was a good match that encouraged us and continued to build trust amongst our team.”
Allie Cranford and Lillie Clifton each scored a goal in the match for the Lady Panthers.
Portland followed that by tying Merrol Hyde, 1-1, on Thursday evening.
“We played back-to-back,” Goostree said. “Having two tough opponents two days in a row seems like a mountain to climb when you are playing a state-championship competitor in the second game. Merrol Hyde beat us 2-0 last season, and they are a well-coached team. We wanted to see improvement in the middle third of the field and a little more patience on offense. That was our main objective for the game as we continue to prepare for district play.”
Cranford scored the lone goal for the Lady Panthers in the match.
“Our girls played a very good match, and they did exactly as we asked of them,” Goostree said. “Merrol Hyde scored first, and we were able to push forward and get a goal to tie the score in the second half. We have seen some players step up and have shown great improvement through the last few matches a,nd they were able to help us. I know it was a tie, but it was a big morale booster for us to be able to play so well back-to-back against two good teams. It is a great thing to be consistent, and we are progressing in that direction while also seeing all of our players get better.”
Portland will host Greenbrier on Thursday night and travel to Beech on Saturday.
