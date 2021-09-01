LAFAYETTE — Portland High School head volleyball coach Rob Lesemann said that his team is still adjusting during the early part of the new season.
Last Tuesday at Macon County, those adjustments began to pay off for the Lady Panthers, who downed the host Tigerettes in straight sets, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-15.
It was a slow start for Portland as Macon County jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the opening set before the Lady Panthers shifted the momentum.
“We had a few girls in new spots today, and they’re kind of learning their roles,” Lesemann said. “We didn’t have a good day of practice yesterday, and we kind of played like it early on. But then we got a little rhythm and started playing a little better.”
Once the Lady Panthers got things going in the first set, they outscored the Tigerettes 20-5 to win the set.
Portland did a good job using a rotation of frontline players like seniors Rayleigh Hester, Sydney Lawless, Anna McGlothlin and Grace Tucker, plus junior Emma High, to finish off rallies with kills.
Lesemann said that a lot of the credit for the kills came courtesy of the play of the Lady Panthers’ back-row players.
“Our back row did a good job of getting balls up,” Lesemann said. “They did a good job of getting balls back over, but we got them up and were able to get some good swings at it.”
The Tigerettes kept things close over the first two sets, being tied at 10 in the second set before Portland again pulled ahead to win the set.
“We got going, and we hung with them a little bit,” Macon County head coach Brooke Smith said. “Portland is a really good team. They always have been, so it really takes all the girls to be on to be able to stay with them.”
Smith was pleased with the way the Tigerettes held their own on defense against the Lady Panther frontline. That defense — spearheaded by libero Myle Crowder, Kenna Wyatt and Cadence Carter — was on the floor and digging out lots of shots to give the Tigerette a chance to return and keep the ball in play.
“My defense is very strong,” Smith said. “That’s one thing we’re strong at. Our offense right now needs to improve, but I feel like our defense is really strong.”
For the Lady Panthers, Leseman admitted that one thing that has changed for Portland this season is that he is doing more substituting than he has had to do in years past. That, he said, is due to the size, or lack thereof, in certain positions.
“My setters aren’t very tall, and I’ve got some tall girls to take their place on the front row,” Lesemann said. “We’re running the tall girls in and running two setters.”
- The Lady Panthers opened district play with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 win over visiting Beech on Thursday evening.
High led Portland (4-0) with eight kills, nine digs and four aces, and Hester provided eight kills and three blocks.
Lawless and Tucker provided five kills each, and junior Liz Rogers compiled 21 digs to go along with four aces.
Sophomore setters Bryleigh Nyswonger and Cassie Gibbs finished with 39 and 38 assists, respectively, and classmate Cheyenne Gregory contributed eight digs and two aces.
