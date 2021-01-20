Portland High School girls head basketball coach Scott Steinbrecher didn’t make any adjustments at halftime of the Lady Panthers’ game with Springfield on Saturday night.
The game was tied at 23-23 at the break, but the Panthers outscored their opponent by a 30-14 margin in the second half to earn a 53-37 win.
“I told the girls, all we can control is to take care of the basketball, get shots off, and play good defense,” Steinbrecher said. “We didn’t do that in the first half. We had 13 turnovers, and we gambled a lot on defense. We were trying to win the game by 20 points in the first half, and you can’t do that.”
It was the fourth contest of the week for the Lady Panthers, and Steinbrecher was worried about fatigue going into the game.
“I challenged the girls before the game, and at halftime, we had an even bigger challenge,” Steinbrecher said. “When you are tired, your ability to focus mentally is the first thing to go. We were playing on dead legs. Most of the girls had played 30-plus minutes last night, but I was really impressed with how we responded. I was proud of them. We played phenomenal in the second half.”
Portland went up 10-5 in the first period as Eme Loza buried a 3-pointer. Rayleigh Hester connected inside before Loza canned a baseline jumper. Then, Hester netted one of two foul shots before Lillie Whitehead drove the lane for a bucket.
PHS led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Panthers took a 17-12 lead on a Lexie Williams 3-pointer, but Springfield responded to take a 21-20 advantage as Shamiri Cantrell scored five points, including a 3-pointer, and Sarah Tejeda added a basket.
Loza placed the Lady Panthers back on top, but Aaliya Scharkley tied the score at 23-23 as the half ended.
Hester dropped in a foul shot as the third quarter opened, and Loza fired in another attempt from the three-point stripe for a 27-23 edge.
The Yellow Jackets came back to tie the score at 27-27.
Loza converted a turnover into a basket, and Whitehead made two charity tosses for a 33-30 margin late.
Tejeda trimmed the deficit to one, 33-32, before Katie McCloud gave Portland a 36-32, third-quarter edge with a 3-pointer.
The Lady Panthers began to pull away from the visitors as Williams, Hester and Kayla Wasilko each scored for a 11-point edge, 43-32.
After a Springfield foul shot, Williams hit a jumper, and McCloud tallied off a Whitehead steal. Williams and Loza each netted a single free throw as the lead swelled to 14, 49-35.
Cantrell recorded a 10-footer, but Portland closed out the game with Williams and Whitehead each chipping in with a pair of charity tosses for the final margin of victory.
Loza, Williams, and Hester reached double figures for the Lady Panthers with 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively.
Nine of Williams’ points came over the final eight minutes. Whitehead chipped in with eight. McCloud had five, and Wasilko and Cheyenne Gregory contributed two each.
Cantrell led all scorers with 18.
Portland made 18 field goals, and the Yellow Jackets sank 13.
“I told the girls to enjoy this,” Steinbrecher said. “It doesn’t who you play or if it’s by one or 20 ... a win is a win.”
- Last Friday night, the Lady Panthers rallied late but fell to host Hendersonville, 40-33, in District 9-AAA action.
Portland trailed in the second quarter by as much as 13 points but cut the deficit to eight at halftime and trailed 31-28 with eight minutes left to play.
The Lady Panthers tied the game late in the third quarter and trailed by two early in the fourth quarter.
However, Hendersonville sealed the win with a 9-4 run to create the final margin of victory.
“We fell behind last night and had five turnovers and gave up seven offensive rebounds,” Steinbrecher said. “They sped us up. We like to go fast, but we don’t like a track meet which causes chaos. After the first quarter, we had just five turnovers and gave up three offensive boards, and we were able to climb back in it. We missed shots, and they made shots. That was the difference. I’m proud of the fact we buckled down and made it a game and didn’t give up.”
Portland trailed 11-7 at the end of the first quarter as McCloud made a three-point bucket and both Hester and Whitehead recorded a field goal.
The Lady Commandos opened the second stanza on a 9-0 run that produced a 20-7 lead.
The Lady Panthers chipped away at the deficit as Whitehead made two free throws and McCloud and Hester each dropped in a basket as the half ended with Portland trailing 21-13.
Hailey Sebring opened the third quarter with a inside shot to give Hendersonville a 23-13 lead.
McCloud fired in a 3-pointer, and Whitehead scored for a five-point difference, 23-18. Portland evened the score as Williams tallied on a putback before Whitehead turned a turnover into a basket and Hester and Williams each made consecutive shots for a 28-28 deadlock.
Areya Rice sank a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter for a 31-28 lead for the Lady Commandos.
Wasilko a free throw as Portland trailed 31-29. The Lady Panthers didn’t get any closer as the hosts scored nine unanswered points over the remaining minutes for the win.
Whitehead and McCloud each scored eight points for the Lady Panthers, while Williams had seven and Hester six.
Loza recorded a 3-pointer in the contest.
Rice and Jeryn Jarrett each had 11 for the winners.
- The Portland girls defeated East Robertson on Jan. 12 by a 53-26 margin.
The Lady Panthers wasted little time in taking control early by building a 17-4, first-quarter advantage and extending that to 25-6 at the break.
A 14-10 run by the Lady Panthers in the third quarter allowed the winners to go into the fourth quarter with a 39-16 lead, and they and were never threatened in the fourth.
“The girls responded well tonight,” Steinbrecher said. “Last night (against Greenbrier), we struggled. But the great thing about sports is to be able to bounce back and play again, and we did that tonight. We wanted to attack the rim first then start shooting from outside. We did a good job with that tonight.”
Hester had a team-high 14 points, while Karlee Clayton added 10. Loza and Williams each netted eight. McCloud had five, and Gregory and Whitehead contributed four each.
“We wanted to establish the inside game and give Rayleigh some touches early,” Steinbrecher said. “She knew we were going to go at her. Some kids shy away from that, and other kids eat it up. Rayleigh ate it up. I’m proud of her.”
Five different players scored for the Lady Panthers in the opening quarter as Hester, Williams, and Clayton each netted four points. Loza added a 3-pointer and Gregory made a shot.
The Lady Panthers tallied eight second-quarter points in extending their lead to 19 points (25-6) at intermission.
A 14-10 outburst in the third added to Portland’s total as the Lady Panthers were on top 39-16, and the winners cruised to the win.
Savannah Hinkle had nine points for the Lady Indians.
- The Portland girls started off the busy week by dropping a 38-28 decision to visiting Greenbrier on Jan. 11.
The Lady Panthers trailed 16-7 at halftime and faced a 23-16 deficit heading into the final quarter.
“We struggled offensively tonight,” Steinbrecher said. “We were 10 of 50 from the field. We kept shooting the 3 and didn’t go inside. “
Hester had nine points to lead all Portland scorers, while Loza netted eight and McCloud seven. Gregory scored two, and Williams and Whitehead each tallied one.
The Lady Bobcats made 14 field goals in the contest.
