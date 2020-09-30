The Portland High School volleyball team picked up two road wins in district play last week as the 2020 regular season nears a conclusion.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers defeated White House in three games, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15.
Jordyn Latimer paced Portland with four aces. Elizabeth Rogers had two, and Emma High, Ashton Hoffman, and Qierra Gregory recorded one each.
In digs, High and Bryleigh Nyswonger led the team with 12 digs each. Rogers collected eight. Qierra Gregory netted six, and Latimer had five. Ashton Hoffman finished with four, and Lauryn Waldron notched two.
Savanah Pippin led the Lady Panthers in kills with 14, and High and Anna McGlothlin each recorded six. Rayleigh Hester contributed four, and Grace Tucker and Waldron had three and two kills, respectively.
High paced Portland with 15 assists. Latimer collected ten, and Nyswonger had five.
On Thursday, the Lady Panthers won over Greenbrier in three sets, 25-11, 25-14, 25-16.
High led the team in aces with three, and Nyswonger, Latimer and Qierra Gregory each had two. Cheyenne Gregory contributed one.
High topped the Lady Panthers with ten digs, and Qierra Gregory and Cheyenne Gregory came up with eight each. Rogers netted three, and Sydney Lawless and Hoffman followed with two each.
Tucker led the team in kills with 10, while Pippin and High finished with 9 and 8, respectively. Lawless and McGlothlin finished with three apiece, and Hoffman and Hester contributed one each.
High recorded 15 assists, and Latimer had 12.
“We controlled the ball against Greenbrier,” Portland head coach Rob Lesemann said. “We have made some changes and moved girls around. Emma does a lot of things for us, and Grace and Anna are coming on as hitters.”
Senior recognition will be held on Thursday night when the Lady Panthers host Wilson Central, and the District 11-AA Tournament begins on Oct. 6 and will be held at White House High School.
