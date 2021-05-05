The Portland High School softball won two of three games last week in preparation for their district tournament opener with Wilson Central on Friday.
Last Monday, the Lady Panthers defeated visiting Hendersonville, 13-3 in six innings.
Portland had eight hits in the game and took advantage of 10 walks to reach double figures in runs. Five of those players who walked came into score.
Summer Evans went the distance for the Lady Panthers, giving up 10 hits and working out of two bases-loaded jams.
“Summer has improved as much as anyone since the start of the year,” Portland head coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “She has to learn to compete and battle in those tough moments, and without Eryn (Cheney), we really needed her to be her best. She stepped up big time for us.”
Both Lillie Whitehead and Shelby Richards had two hits, while Brooklyn Bellavio, Jama Hoffman, Evans, and Katie McCloud all recorded one.
After giving up two runs in the top of the first, the Lady Panthers struck for six in their half of the inning.
Whitehead singled before Bellavio walked, and Hoffman was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Richards punched a hit to centerfield that scored Whitehead.
Kayla Wasilko drew a base-on-balls that forced in Bellavio, and Jenna Bailey’s walk allowed Hoffman to touch home plate. Evans and McCloud followed with walks that scored Richards and Wasilko. Bailey crossed the plate thanks to Whitehead’s sacrifice fly.
In the second, Hoffman reached first on a walk and later scored on a passed ball.
Portland pushed across two runs in the third.
McCloud was hit by a pitch before Whitehead singled, and Bellavio doubled in both runners for a 9-2 lead.
The Lady Commandos scored one in the top of the sixth, but Portland added four in the bottom of the inning.
Kameron Whitaker walked, and Evans singled. Sydney Lawless came in as a pinch runner for Evans.
McCloud walked, and Whitehead was hit by a pitch to force in Whitaker. Bellavio hit a ground ball that plated Lawless, and Hoffman doubled in McCloud and Whitehead.
Portland lost to Greenbrier, 12-7, last Wednesday.
The Lady Panthers pounded out 14 hits as Hoffman collected four. McCloud had three, and Evans, Richards, and Bellavio all had two.
The Lady Panthers trailed 9-0 before scoring one in the fifth.
McCloud led off with a single, and two outs later, Hoffman lined a hit to leftfield. McCloud scored on a line-drive single by Richards.
Portland closed the deficit to 9-6, with five coming in to score in the sixth.
Evans singled and but was forced out on a fielder’s choice by Lawless. McCloud singled to rightfield, allowing Lawless to advance to third.
Whitehead took first after drawing a walk, and Bellavio was hit by a pitch to force in Lawless. Hoffman blasted a two-run single that scored Whitehead and McCloud, and Richards drilled a single to right that plated Hoffman and Bellavio.
In the seventh, Evans singled but was out at second base on a Lawless fielder’s choice. Whitaker walked, and after McCloud singled to load the bases, Whitehead drove in Whitaker with a hit.
On Friday, Hoffman drove in four runs, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning, to lead the Lady Panthers to a 11-6 win over visiting Greenbrier.
Hoffman and Richards each had a trio of hits, and Wasilko and Hall each pounded out two hits.
The Lady Panthers scored three runs in the first, two in both the third and fourth, and added four in the fifth.
Cheney earned the win in the pitcher’s circle.
“Hats off to our girls,” Steinbrecher said. “We didn’t play well Wednesday but got momentum late in that game, and it carried over to Friday. Having Eryn and Tianna back was huge for us. Eryn was phenomenal on the mound after a week off, and both bats make our line-up stronger. I love where we are hitting right now. We have 20-plus hits in the last two games, so the girls have been working hard.”
Cheney worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first by inducing a double play to end the scoring threat by the Lady Bobcats.
Portland scored three runs in the home half of the first.
Whitehead reached on a fielding error, and Hoffman singled. Richards doubled in Hoffman, and Wasilko singled to centerfield to score Whitehead. Then, Cheney grounded into a fielder’s choice that plate Richards.
The Lady Bobcats pushed a run across in the top of the second, but the Lady Panthers went up 5-1 by producing a pair of runs in the third. After one out, Richard and Wasilko both singled, and Cheney’s walk loaded the bases. Hall singled in Richards, and Lawless collected a run-scoring hit that plated Wasilko.
Greenbrier scored one in the fourth, but Hoffman’s two-run blast that also scored Bellavio gave the host squad a 7-2 edge.
The Lady Bobcats added another run in the fifth, but Portland put the game away with four in the bottom of the frame.
Hall singled and was replaced by Cheyenne Gregory on the basepaths. Gregory was out at second on a Lawless fielder’s choice. McCloud then walked, and Lawless later scored on a passed ball.
Whitehead doubled to put runners on second and third, and Bellavio drove in McCloud with a hit. Whitehead and Bellavio scored on hits by Hoffman and Richards, respectively.
Cheney allowed three runs in the top of the sixth before retiring the final batter on a groundout and then holding the Lady Bobcats scoreless in the seventh.
