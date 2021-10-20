The Portland soccer team lost 1-0 to White House Heritage last Tuesday in the district tournament.
“We played well and was the better team,” Coach Ryan Goostree remarked. “They got their only goal on a penalty kick.”
The Lady Panthers had some decent shots on goal, according to Goostree.
“We had opportunities to score, but couldn’t find the back of the net,” Goostree explained.
The loss ended Portland’s season, though Goostree was pleased with the season.
“Our season was packed with barriers and the girls did a great job with overcoming those and learning from the mistakes,” Goostree said. “I was proud with their persistence throughout the season. We had a great group of girls and a great group of seniors. They worked well with each other and challenged each other on and off the field. I was proud to have coached such a great group and excited to see where each of them are going in life.”
