The Portland High School volleyball team split a pair of district matches last week to wrap up the regular season.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers defeated Gallatin in three sets, winning 25-21, 25-10, 25-15.
“Our seniors had a good night,” Portland head coach Rob Lesemann said. “They played well, and it was a good night for everyone. I was pleased with the win.”
Layla Loftis and Grace Tucker led the team in kills with seven each, while Emma High and Anna McGlothlin had six each. Rayleigh Hester followed with four.
Elizabeth Rogers topped the team in digs with 10. High collected four. Bryleigh Nyswonger and Gracie Gibbs came up with three each, and McGlothlin had two.
High contributed 14 assists. Gibbs recorded nine, and Rogers had five.
Rogers registered five aces. High notched three, and Gibbs had two.
Loftis recorded five blocks, and McGlothlin finished with four.
Portland traveled to Wilson Central last Thursday and suffered a 25-21, 25-10, 25-15 loss.
“We weren’t ready to play tonight,” Lesemann said. “We didn’t play well.
“Wilson Central is a good team.”
High had 10 kills, four digs and four assists, while Hester tallied four kills. McGlothlin recorded a pair of kills and two digs, while Loftis netted two kills. Rogers came up with 17 digs, and Nswonger finished with 10 digs. Gibbs netted six digs, along with contributing 11 assists.
Both Loftis and Gibbs had an ace.
Portland was scheduled to play in the district tournament this week at Station Camp, with the top two finishers advancing to the regional tournament that will also be played at Station Camp next Tuesday.
