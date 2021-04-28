The Portland High School softball team lost three district games last week before picking up a win in a rain-shortened Gallatin Tournament last Friday.
The Lady Panthers opened up the week with an 8-3 loss to Station Camp.
Portland led 3-1 until the top of the fifth when the visitors scored two runs, added a pair in the sixth and padded their lead with three in the seventh.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the Lady Panthers scored twice.
Lillie Whitehead doubled to open the frame, and Jama Hoffman’s bunt single allowed Whitehead from second base.
Hoffman moved to third on an error and later scored on a Shelby Richards’ sacrifice fly.
Eryn Cheney singled to lead off the second inning. Jenna Bailey moved Cheney to second with a bunt, and Katie McCloud plated Cheney on a base hit for the 3-1 edge.
However, Station Camp pushed across two in the fifth and sixth and wrapped up the scoring with three runners crossing home plate in the seventh.
On April 20, the Lady Panthers traveled to Wilson Central and lost, 10-6.
Hoffman, McCloud and Richards all provided three hits, while Brooklyn Bellavio recorded two. Hoffman, McCloud and Bellavio all had a double in the contest.
After giving up two runs to the Lady Wildcats, Portland tied the score in the top of the second.
Bellavio doubled before Cheney walked, and Tianna Hall was hit by a pitch to load the bases. McCloud singled in Bellavio, and Cheney scored when Whitehead reached on a fielding error.
Wilson Central scored one in the second and two in the third for a 5-2 lead.
The Lady Panthers tallied two in the fourth to trail 5-4.
McCloud reached on a bunt, and Whitehead took first on an error. Hoffman singled to load the bases, and Richards drove in Hoffman. Whitehead scored when Kayla Wasilko grounded into a fielders’ choice.
The Lady Wildcats tallied two in the sixth to go up 10-4.
In the seventh, McCloud recorded a two-out double, and Whitehead singled. Whitehead stole second, and both McCloud and Whitehead scored on a Hoffman two-base hit.
A 15-6 loss to Mt. Juliet followed on Wednesday.
The Lady Panthers took a 4-2 lead into the top of the fifth when the Bears exploded for 13 runs to put the game away.
The Golden Bears broke through with a run in the top of the second, while Portland sent eight batters to the pate in the home half of the third for a trio of runs and a 3-1 advantage.
Whitehead was issued a one-out walk, and Richards drew a base on balls. Wasilko doubled to allow Whitehead and Richards to come around to score.
Bellavio followed with a blast to rightfield for a double that plated Wasilko.
Mt. Juliet put the game away with 13 runs in the fifth.
Portland and Gallatin met last Thursday, with the Lady Wave edging the Lady Panthers, 7-6.
Portland led 4-1 until Gallatin pushed across six in the top of the sixth.
The Lady Panthers rallied in the home half of the frame with two runs but were shut out in their final time at-bat to absorb the loss.
Wasilko led the offense at the plate with three hits, including a solo homer. Both Hoffmand and Summer Evans had two hits.
In the bottom of the first, McCloud reached on a fielding error, and Hoffman singled. McCloud advanced to third on a passed ball and came in on a sacrifice fly by Richards.
The Lady Wave scored one in the third, but Portland added to its lead with two runs.
Whitehead reached on a two-base error and went to third on a sacrifice. Hoffman hit into a groundout to the shortstop that allowed Whitehead to score.
Richards took advantage of another Gallatin error to take first, and Bellavio walked. Wasilko singled to load the bases, and Kameron Whitaker walked to force in Richards.
In the fifth, Wasilko slammed a solo shot over the centerfield fence for a 4-1 Portland lead.
Gallatin took the lead with the six-run sixth.
The Lady Panthers rallied in the bottom half of the sixth.
Evans and Whitehead both singled, with Evans out at third on a McCloud fielder’s choice. Hoffman doubled in both McCloud and Whitehead.
Portland had two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh, but three straight strikeouts ended the threat and gave the Lady Wave the win.
The Lady Panthers participated in the Gallatin Tournament, which was scheduled for Friday and Saturday. However, All the games were played on Friday though as Saturday’s play was prevented by rain.
Portland lost another heartbreaker the following day to East Robertson, 9-8.
The two teams were knotted at 8-8 until the Lady Indians won it in their final at-bat.
Whitaker smashed three hits, and Hoffman and Richards each had two in the contest.
Portland scored one in the second as Richards singled and later scored on a Wasilko groundout.
The Lady Indians took the lead by producing three runs in the bottom of the second.
In the third, Bailey doubled and was sacrificed to third by Whitehead. McCloud singled in Bailey before Portland was retired on a pop-up and a strikeout.
Four more runs came in for East Robertson in the third for a 7-2 edge.
Portland added two runs in the fifth.
Wasilko singled, and Whitaker reached on a hit. On the same play, Wasilko came around to score on a pair of errors.
Then, Alivia Mandrell walked, and Whitehead singled to load the bases. McCloud hit into a groundout that forced in Whitaker, and Hoffman doubled in Mandrell and Whitehead for an 8-7 advantage.
The Lady Indians tied the score in the bottom of the sixth and produced the winning run the following inning.
The Lady Panthers’ next game was a 6-2 loss to West Creek.
The Lady Coyotes struck for three in the first, scored one in the second and recorded two in the fourth.
Both Hoffman and Richards had two hits in the contest.
Portland tallied its lone two runs in the first. After two outs, Hoffman singled and came in to score on Richards’ base hit. Bellavio’s single drove in Richards.
The Lady Panthers finished up the week with their lone win, a 6-3 decision over Central Magnet.
Wasilko was the winning pitcher and allowed just two hits.
Evans started the contest and gave up three hits and a trio of runs.
Portland fell behind 3-0 but came back with two in the third and four in the fourth. Both Richards and Bellavio registered two hits in the game.
The Lady Panthers pushed across two in the third.
After two outs, Richards singled, and Bailey walked. Whitehead drew a base on balls. Whitaker singled to allow Bailey and Richards to score.
In the fourth, Wasilko doubled with one out, and Head was hit by a pitch. Bellavio singled to load the bases. Richards singled in Wasilko, and Bailey singled to drive in Bellavio and Head. Whitehead’s base hit drove in Richards.
Wasilko retired the side in the top of the fourth to give Portland the win.
The Panthers host Greenbrier on April 28 and travel to Greenbrier two days later.
The district tournament is slated to begin on May 4.
