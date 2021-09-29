The Portland High School girls soccer team lost a pair of matches last week.
Last Thursday evening, the Lady Panthers dropped a 1-0 decision at White House Heritage.
“It was a great match,” Portland head coach Ryan Goostree said. “We had an opportunity for a good shot in the first half, and we were even in shots on goal. They scored on a free kick with about 12 minutes left to play.
“We had a good effort in the match, and the defense played well. We just need to score a goal in the first half.”
The Lady Panthers hosted White House for senior night on Saturday night and dropped a 3-0 decision.
The two teams were scoreless at halftime, but the Lady Devils scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of the second half and added another goal later.
“This was unexpected,” Goostree said. “We couldn’t get our offense moving in the first half. White House scored on us while we were subbing, and we dropped our heads. Our girls were hyped up, but when they scored the first goal, it was hard to rebound when your heads are down.
“We were beat up after the Heritage match, but that’s no excuse. This was a hard loss tonight”
Portland travels to Greenbrier on Thursday and remains on the road with a match at Cheatham County on Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.