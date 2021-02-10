The Portland High School girls basketball team fell to visiting Gallatin, 48-28, in district action on Friday night.
The Lady Panthers trailed by double digits at halftime after Gallatin closed out the first half on a 14-2 run.
Portland cut the deficit to seven points in the third quarter but never got any closer the rest of the game.
“I told the girls at halftime I thought we did a good job in the first 13 minutes of the game,” Portland head coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “Gallatin would throw a punch, and we would punch back. We didn’t let their runs get too big. Late in the half, we lost a kid to an injury, and I got a technical. I don’t know if that played into Gallatin’s big run at the end. The girls said it didn’t.”
Portland trailed by 13 points at the halftime break but came out with a trio of baskets to close the gap to seven points to start the third period.
However, the Lady Wave finished up the contest by outscoring the Lady Panthers by a 12-1 margin over the final eight minutes for the win.
“We did a good job coming out after the half,” Steinbrecher said. “We could’ve folded against the second-best team in the district. We went into the fourth down by single digits. We made a couple of turnovers. Gallatin has fresh legs and playing a lot of girls, and we were gassed.”
The Lady Panthers fell behind 5-0 in the first quarter before Eme Loza drilled a 3-pointer at the 5:05 mark.
Gallatin extended its advantage to six, 9-3, before Lillie Whitehead connected from the outside. Katie McCloud bombed a field goal from long range to leave Portland trailing, 11-8.
A’niya Boone closed out the period for the visitors by converting a short jumper and a 13-8 lead.
After an early bucket to open the second quarter for a seven-point edge, Portland trimmed the margin to one. Whitehead completed an old-fashioned three-point play, and McCloud fired in a shot. After a Jeremia Montgomery basket for Gallatin, Rayleigh Hester worked inside for two, and Whitehead dropped in one of two foul shots as Portland trailed 17-16.
The Lady Wave responded with a 14-2 run for the remainder of the half to create a 13-point margin at halftime.
The Lady Panthers came out of the locker room after the break by scoring six consecutive points as McCloud netted a jumper and Hester scored twice inside for a 31-24 difference.
Gallatin tallied back-to-back buckets before Loza nailed another 3-pointer to close the lead to eight, 35-27.
Montgomery’s free throw gave Gallatin a 36-27 margin with eight minutes remaining.
The Lady Wave scored the first 12 points of the period to pull away as Portland countered with a single charity toss by Karlee Clayton.
Whitehead led Portland in scoring with eight points, with McCloud popping in seven and Hester and Loza each chipping in with six. Clayton had one.
The Lady Panthers made ten field goals in the game.
Montgomery topped Gallatin with 13 points as the Lady Wave connected on 20 field goals.
- Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers traveled to Station Camp and fell, 52-39.
The Lady Bison overcame an early deficit to lead by 14 at the half. Portland cut the lead to eight late in the third but got no closer in losing the district match-up.
“In the first half, we dug a hole for ourselves,” Steinbrecher said. “The second half, we struggled with our close-range shots. It could’ve made a difference in the game if we had hit those shots.”
Portland led 5-0 in the early minutes of the contest thanks to a 3-pointer and a lay-up.
After two quick Bison buckets, Loza scorched the nets on a 3-pointer for an 8-4 edge.
Another 5-0 scoring blitz by Station Camp put the hosts on top 9-8 but Lexie Williams unleashed another 3-point basket for the Lady Panther’s final lead of the game at 11-9. Station Camp finished up the quarter with six straight and led 15-11.
The Lady Bison extended their advantage to double-digits (21-11) on Ana Richards’ bucket at the 4:33 mark.
Loza netted a three-point bucket, but Station Camp doubled its lead to 14, 28-14, with seven consecutive points. McCloud made two of three free throws, and Whitehead broke open for a basket in the lane to close the lead to 10 points, 28-18.
Marissa Wirtz wrapped up the scoring with back-to- back shots that gave the Lady Bison a 32-18 advantage at the break.
“We did some good things in the first half, but I could tell we were low energy and effort and made too many turnovers,” Steinbrecher said. “We played even in the second half.”
Portland outscored the Lady Bison 21-20 over the final 16 minutes of play.
Wirtz started the second half where she left off in the first half with a basket that created a 34-18 difference.
The Lady Panthers rallied as Williams had five points, including a 3-pointer, and Kayla Wasilko scored three as the lead was cut to eight, 34-26, with 4:52 left in the quarter.
Station Camp recorded consecutive 3-pointers to increase the margin to 14, 40-26.
Then, Cheyenne Gregory provided the next three points for Portland on a free throw and a lay-up off a steal that pulled Portland to within 11, 40-29.
Station Camp finished up the quarter by reeling off eight consecutive points to take a 48-29 lead into the final eight minutes of action.
Richards scored for the Lady Bison to open the fourth quarter, but Loza and Nyaliep Rut made baskets for the Lady Panthers. After another Richards two-point field goal, Williams canned a shot for Portland, and Whitehead fired in a 3-pointer to conclude the scoring for both teams.
Williams topped the Lady Panthers in scoring with 15 points, with Loza adding nine and Whitehead finishing with five. Gregory and Wasilko each had three, and McCloud and Rut each contributed two.
Wirtz led all scorers with 24, and Richards netted 12.
