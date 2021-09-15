The Portland volleyball team improved their record to 11-2 by sweeping a pair of district matches last week.
On Tuesday, the Lady Panthers defeated Hendersonville, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16.
“It was a good district win,” Portland head coach Rob Lesemann said. “We did what we were supposed to do in the match. I was happy with the win.”
Elizabeth Rogers led the team in digs with 25, while Cheyenne Gregory recorded eight digs.
Emma High had six digs. Bryleigh Nyswonger had five, and Sydney Lawless finished with three.
High led the squad in kills with 23, while Lawless collected six.
Anna McGlothlin had five kills. Rayleigh Hester notched four. Layla Loftis recorded three, and Grace Tucker contributed two and also collected a dig in the match.
Gracie Gibbs registered 21 assists, and Nyswonger had 13 assists.
Both Gibbs and Gregory had a pair of aces, and Rogers and High followed with one apiece.
- Last Thursday, the Lady Panthers handed Gallatin a loss in four sets.
The Lady Wave won the opening set 25-21, but Portland came back with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-15 decisions over the next three games to earn the victory.
“We played a different line-up since we had a starter out,” Lesemann said. “We didn’t handle it very well. We have to be able to adjust and didn’t react in the first set. After we made some adjustments, we played well enough to win the match.”
High reached double figures in digs and kills with 16 and 15, respectively, along with serving a trio of aces.
Gregory provided 28 digs and two aces. Loftis added 13 kills and two blocks, and Rogers had 14 digs, a single kill, a block and an ace.
Gibbs recorded 21 assists and five digs. Tucker produced five digs, a block, an ace and five kills. Nyswonger recorded nine assists, two aces and five digs. Loftis had 13 kills. Hester contributed five kills and two blocks, and McGlothlin had four digs and three kills.
Savannah Henry recorded a block, and Ava Montandon finished with a dig.
Portland (11-2 overall, 3-1 in District 9-AAA) will play in the Watertown Classic this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.