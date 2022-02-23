The Portland girls knew what was on the line in last Friday’s district tournament play-in game with visiting Montgomery Central. The Lady Panthers, with a win, would advance to the regional tournament for the first time in 16 or 17 years and, keep their season alive.
Portland responded with a convincing 45-20 win over the Lady Indians to advance to this week’s district tournament at Creekwood and a spot in the region.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” PHS coach Scott Steinbrecher said afterwards. “These seniors have worked hard and been waiting for this. This group has put in the work, and this is one of the goals these girls have met.”
The Lady Panthers led 15-1 after eight minutes of action and were on top 24-7 at halftime.
“We played a great first quarter,” Steinbrecher stated. “What we executed well early on, we executed in practice. We played a close game with Montgomery Central the last time we faced them. We came out loose and didn’t overlook the opponent. It was a great win.”
Portland came out and established dominance early in building a 15-1 lead. Katie McCloud popped in two three-pointers and added a short jumper. Cheyenne Gregory nailed one from long range, and Taya Totten and Rayleigh Hester each score two points.
The Lady Panthers kept their comfortable advantage in the second as Hester tallied a three-point bucket, Gregory pushed in four points and Kayla Wasilko connected from outside for a 24-7 halftime margin.
Hester fired in six points in the third period as the Purple continued to add to their lead and took a 33-14 edge into the final eight minutes of action.
Portland went up by 21, 39-18 with 3:51 left on a McCloud putback. Steinbrecher cleared his bench in the final minutes of the contest as Halie Rosasco fired in four, including a three-point basket and Karlee Clayton added a bucket.
The Lady Panthers netted 18 field goals including five from the three-point stripe and made four of six shots from the charity stripe.
Sarah Rankhorn paced the Lady Indians with eight points. Montgomery Central connected on eight field goals and made half of their six free throw attempts.
Creek Wood 60, Portland 23The Portland girls lost in the semifinals of the District 9-3-A tournament on Feb. 19 to host Creek Wood, 60-23, sending them into Monday’s consolation game.
The Lady Panthers fell behind early and never recovered in dropping the match. Portland 20-4 after eight minutes of action as Brianna Burgess tallied seven points for the Lady Hawks and Abby Owen netted four.
Rayleigh Hester and Katie McCloud each had two points for the Purple.
Hester continued to have the hot hand in the second with a field goal and a three-point bucket while Taya Totten contributed four points and Cheyenne Gregory scored on a shot attempt from the field.
The Lady Panthers still trailed 27-15 at the half. Burgess kept her team in the lead with seven, third quarter points while Alessia Nesbitt and Bryanna Moore both chipped in with four. Creek Wood led 47-19 with eight minutes remaining.
Hester and Aleena Waggoner each swished a bucket from the field for Portland’s scoring total.
Karlee Clayton’s four points supplied Portland with their offense in the fourth. The Lady Hawks maintained their comfortable margin the remaining minutes of the contest to advance to the championship of the district tournament scheduled.
Creek Wood connected on 24 field goals with eight coming from the three-point stripe. Burgess led all scorers with 18 and Owen added 10.
Portland was paced by Hester’s nine points with Clayton and Totten each netting four. Gregory, McCloud, and Waggoner followed with two points apiece. The Lady Panthers made 10 field goals.
