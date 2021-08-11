When the new Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) reclassification of high-school teams in all sports was announced, Portland head volleyball coach Rob Lesemann and the Lady Panther volleyball program found themselves back in Class AAA for the next two seasons.
The Purple did have a lot of success at the AAA level, with several district and regional titles and sectional berths.
With a pair of four-year starters and the team’s most valuable player from a year ago back for her third campaign, Lesemann is excited to get the season started.
“We are always hoping to be a factor in the district,” Lesemann said. “We have good team chemistry and positive attitudes.”
Last year, the Lady Panthers won 18 matches but lost before reaching the sectional round for the first time since 2015, falling to Creek Wood in the regional semifinal.
Lesemann hopes that will motivate the team in 2021.
“Yes, we have used that as motivation for this year,” Lesemann said. “They are working hard in practice every day so they will be ready to compete when the season starts.”
Rayleigh Hester and Anna McGlothlin are two of the three returners back, and both have started since their freshmen campaign.
“Rayleigh and Anna are both seniors,” Lesemann said. “We are expecting experience and confidence from Rayleigh. We are looking for more offense from Anna.”
Hester is a middle hitter, and McGlothlin plays on the right side.
Junior Emma High is a three-year returner and will line up as an outside hitter.
“We are looking for Emma to have a breakout year for us,” Lesemann said.
Joining High at outside hitter is Gracie Tucker, a first-year starter.
“She has a lot of power,” Lesemann said.
Layla Loftis, a junior, is another middle hitter expected to see action.
Sydney Lawless plays on the right side with McGlothlin.
“Layla has worked hard in the offseason and has shown a lot of promise in practice,” Lesemann said. “Sydney is a senior who has been limited by injury but is healthy now.”
Two sophomore setters — Gracie Gibbs and Bryleigh Nyswonger — will split playing time in.
“Both players are working hard in practice,” Lesemann said. “I’m excited to see what they can do in matches.
“Liz Rogers is our team’s libero. Liz saw time at the position in 2020 and has greatly improved.”
With the move to Class AAA, Lesemann believes that his team will have to be at the top of its game in each match.
“We have limited returners, so I expect the seniors to take more responsibility for the success of the team,” Lesemann said. “The new girls need to step in and play a larger role. Everyone has to do their jobs, limit mistakes, and take advantage of opportunities.”
