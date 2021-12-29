The Portland girls went 1-2 in last week’s Rogers Group Christmas Tournament held at the Panther gym. The Purple won their opening game over Hillwood, but fell to Davidson Academy and Franklin, Kentucky.
“The girls played hard for three days,” PHS coach Scott Steinbrecher said about the experience. “Hats off to them. We are chasing growth and getting ready for the district tournament in February. We are learning. We are still young at guard.”
Portland lost to Franklin Simpson 53-30 last Wednesday afternoon.
“Franklin-Simpson is deep and athletic, and run five on and five off,” Steinbrecher pointed out. “As the game went on, we adjusted to their speed and were able to get more stops. They got up big on us quick, and they kept the lead at 10 to 15 points. We were able to score and that was good to see.”
Portland netted just a pair of field goals in the opening half in trailing 27-7 at intermission but connected on seven shot attempts over the final 16 minutes of play.
After scoring seven points in the first two quarters, the Lady Panthers added 23 to their total in the third and fourth periods.
Cheyenne Gregory topped the effort with eight points with Rayleigh Hester scoring six and Halie Rosasco and Taya Totten contributing five each. Aleena Waggoner scored three, Karlee Clayton had two and Jenna Towles finished up the scoring with one.
The Lady Cats were led by Alero Barbee’s 12 points. Franklin Simpson made 20 field goals in the contest.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Lady Panthers fell behind early and dropped a 44-30 decision to Davidson Academy.
Portland trailed 20-3 after eight minutes of action and faced a 26-9 deficit at the break. The Purple closed the gap to 11 in the third, but never got any closer.
“I liked our response tonight, especially in the second half,” Steinbrecher remarked. “This was something we hadn’t shown all year. When things got tough, we would run from it like we did early. Tonight, Taya and Cheyenne tried to take over the game with Taya’s scoring and Cheyenne’s defense. We are not good enough scoring wise to come back. But if we had made a couple of shots, we could’ve have put some pressure on them.”
Davidson Academy sprinted out to a 20-3 first quarter lead as Jolie Cote fired in 10 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Waggoner provided Portland’s score in the opening eight minutes on a three-point bucket.
Each team scored six points in the second period as Gregory tallied on two field goals and a pair of foul shots. But the Lady bears led 26-9 at the break.
Totten had the hot hand in the third with 13 points as the Lady Panthers cut the deficit to 11, 39-27. Waggoner added another shot from long range and Gregory scored to back Totten’s point production.
Both teams struggled in the final eight minutes of action. Portland scored three points and that came on a three-point play by Waggoner, while the Lady Bears tallied five.
“If we had made a couple of shots, we could have put some pressure on them (in the fourth quarter). You can’t win a game in the first quarter, but you can lose a game in the first.”
Totten finished with 13 points for the Purple with Waggoner scoring nine and Gregory netting eight. Portland made 12 field goals and were a perfect four for four at the charity stripe.
Cote led all scorers with 20 points. Davidson Academy recorded 16 shots from the field and made nine of 14free throws.
The Lady Panthers opened the tournament with a 60-19 win over Hillwood last Monday night. Portland jumped out to an early lead and never looked against an outmanned Hilltopper squad.
Ten different players reached the scoring column for the Purple, led by Gregory and Hester with 11 points apiece. Totten and Wasilko followed with eight apiece, Towles and Rosasco contributed five each and Mia Humphrey netted four. Karlee Clayton and Aleena Waggoner each tallied three and Ashlee Vanatta rounded out the scoring with two.
Portland raced out to a 19-2 first quarter advantage as Hester filled the hoop with six and Gregory added four and Totten fired in a three-pointer. Wasilko nailed a pair of foul shots, Rosasco recorded a bucket and Humphrey closed out the scoring blitz with a basket.
It was more of the same in the second as Wasilko and Towles hit back-to-back three-pointers and Hester connected inside for a 27-2 edge. After a Hillwood score off a turnover, Portland closed out the first half on a 13-2 run as Towles, Hester, Gregory, Clayton, and Totten each scored for a 40-6 bulge at halftime.
Portland maintained a comfortable lead in the second half and led 53-11 after three periods and finishing up the win with seven points over the final eight minutes of action.
The Purple made 16 field goals and added eight, 3-point buckets. Totten and Wasilko each made two from the three-point stripe and Gregory, Towles, Waggoner, and Rosasco each recorded one.
“Winning cures all,” Steinbrecher said about the opening game win. “We have been dealing with adversity, and we needed a game like tonight. I’m proud of them. The girls battled tonight and played together. Hillwood played hard and didn’t quit for four quarters.”
Portland returns to regular season action next week. The Panthers will host Westmoreland on Jan. 4, travel to White House Heritage on Jan. 7, and will face Montgomery Central at home on Jan. 11.
