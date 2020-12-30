The Portland High School girls basketball squad won one game and dropped a pair in the Corey Brewer Christmas Tournament, which was held last week at Portland High School and Portland East Middle School.
After suffering a 68-26 loss to Stewart’s Creek in their opener on Monday morning, the Lady Panthers defeated Gordonsville, 55-41, in their second game of the tourney on Monday afternoon.
“It was a good win for us,” Portland head coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “Right now, we are still learning to win. We played in spurts today. The last five or six minutes of the game, we played well. We were ahead 43-39 and went on a 12-2 run to end the game. We are still learning how to do those things.”
Lillie Whitehead topped the Lady Panthers in scoring with 20 points, including 14 over the final 16 minutes of play.
“Lillie is phenomenal,” Steinbrecher said. “She is fun to watch. She does a lot of good things for us.”
Teammates Eme Loza and Rayleigh Hester each had nine points. Cheyenne Gregory scored eight. Katie McCloud tallied five, and Kayla Wasilko contributed four.
Portland (2-7) made 20 field goals, including two 3-pointers by Loza and one by McCloud.
Lily Manor paced the Lady Tigers with 10 points. Gordonsville connected on 14 field goals, with five coming from the three-point line.
The Lady Panthers led 10-8 after the first quarter of action as McCloud and Loza both drilled a 3-pointer, and Gregory and Whitehead each scored two points. Portland finished the first half with a 19-16 advantage.
In the third quarter, the Purple got six points from Whitehead. Hester had five, and Whitehead collected four as Portland maintained its lead and took a 39-30 margin into the fourth quarter.
Manor tallied six for the Lady Tigers in the frame.
The contest remained tight until Portland used the 12-2 run to put away the Lady Tigers and earn the win.
Last Tuesday afternoon, the Lady Panthers suffered a 40-39 setback to Pope John Paul II High in their final contest of the tournament.
“We played hard against Pope John Paul,” Steinbrecher said. “We executed our game plan well and took care of the basketball. Pope John Paul is a good team. Our focus was on their No. 32 (Keonna Chumbley) and No. 11 (Lillie Van Metre). They are big -ime players, and we wanted someone else to beat us, and they did.”
The Lady Panthers led in the first quarter as Hester and Loza each scored six points, and Whitehead added three. Portland’s biggest advantage was 15-8 late in the first quarter before PJP II closed out the scoring to trail 15-10. Van Metre had four points for the Lady Knights.
The Lady Knights fired in nine consecutive points to open the second stanza to go up 19-15.
Hester stopped the offensive spree with an offensive putback, and McCloud nailed a 3-pointer to close the gap to one, 21-20, with 2:22 left in the half.
Bethany Howard made two free throws for the Lady Knights before Portland regained the advantage on baskets by Whitehead and Lexie Williams for a 24-23 edge at the intermission.
The Lady Knights opened the third quarter with a basket before Whitehead took an outlet pass for a lay-up and a 26-25 lead.
Whitehead dropped in a single foul shot, but PJP II tied the game at 27-27 with 4:05 left in the third.
Then, Howard gave Pope John Paul a 28-27 lead on a charity toss, but Portland retook the advantage on Hester’s inside shot. Katie Shea Collins scored for PJP before Whitehead closed out the third with a inside jumper to create a 31-30 margin.
The game remained tight as Hester tallied, but Van Metre pulled the Lady Knights to within a point, 33-32.
Hester stepped outside the three-point stripe and netted a shot for a four-point spread 36-32 with 3:32 left to play.
Collins followed with a free throw, and Leanna Pearson tied the contest at 36-36 with a 3-pointer.
Portland snapped the deadlock with a foul shot by Whitehead and the senior later gave the Lady Panthers a 39-38 edge with 50 seconds remaining.
After a PJP II miss, the Lady Panthers rebounded but turned the basketball over, which was turned into the winning basket by Collins.
Hester led PHS in scoring with 17 points, and Whitehead contributed 11. Loza netted six. McCloud had three, and Williams rounded out the scoring with two.
Portland sank 15 field goals in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.