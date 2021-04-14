The Portland High School softball team won one of three games last week, with their lone victory coming in a wild one as the Lady Panthers defeated Hendersonville, 18-15, in district action.
Kayla Wasilko led the offense with four hits, including a home run, two doubles and a single, and she drove in six runs.
Brooklyn Bellavio scored four runs, while Lillie Whitehead, Jama Hoffman, and Wasilko each crossed home plate three times.
Portland had 12 hits in the contest, with Hoffman and Eryn Cheney backing Wasilko’s effort at the plate with two hits each.
“I’m really proud of our girls, because they answered every time Hendersonville scored,” Portland head coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “Summer Evans was huge for us the last five innings on the mound. The girls have been working hard on hitting, so it was good to see it pay off.”
Portland pushed across three runs in the top of the first.
Wasilko drove in Shelby Richards and Bellavio on a two-base hit, and Cheney doubled in Wasilko.
The Lady Commandos took the lead with six runs in the home half of the frame, but the lead was temporary as the Lady Panthers tallied seven runs in the top of the second.
Katie McCloud walked, and Whitehead was hit by a pitch before Hoffman singled to load the bases. Richards hit a sacrifice fly that scored McCloud, and Bellavio drew a base on balls.
Then, Wasilko was hit by a pitch to force in Whitehead. Cheney singled in Hoffman and Bellavio, who had walked. Sydney Lawless reached on an error that allowed Cheney and Wasilko to score, and Kameron Whitaker doubled in Lawless.
The gave Lady Panthers a 10-6 lead.
Hendersonville regained the lead by scoring seven in the home half of the second, but Portland tied the game at 13-13 in the third.
Whitehead walked and scored when Hoffman blasted a triple to rightfield. Richards plated Hoffman with a sacrifice fly. Bellavio walked and later scored on a passed ball to create the 13-13 deadlock.
The Lady Panthers took the lead for good in the fourth by plating five runs.
Walks to Whitehead, Hoffman and Richards loaded the bases. Bellavio singled in Hoffman and Whitehead. Then, Wasilko came to the plate and slammed a three-run homer to centerfield.
Hendersonville scored one run in the fifth and seventh frames.
- In other games last week, Portland lost to Lebanon on April 5, 11-3.
Hoffman was 3 for 4 at the plate, while Cheney and McCloud each finished with a pair of hits. One of Cheney’s two hits was a leadoff homer to leftfield in the sixth inning.
In the third, the Lady Panthers tallied two runs.
Whitehead reached first base on a hit, and Hoffman singled in Whitehead. Richards’ ground ball allowed Hoffman to score.
Portland had baserunners in the fourth and fifth but couldn’t score.
Cheney’s solo blast concluded the scoring for her squad.
Lebanon scored one in the second, four in both the fourth and fifth innings and added a single run in the sixth.
- Portland finished the week by dropping a 11-0 decision to Beech.
Richards provided the only hit for the Lady Panthers.
“Beech jumped on us early,” Steinbrecher said. “We had some defensive mistakes, which opened the flood gates. We are better than we played, and we will get back to work.”
Portland travels to Gallatin to face Station Camp on Thursday and will host the Lady Bison on Monday.
Mt. Juliet visits Portland on April 21.
