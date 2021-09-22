The Portland High School volleyball team capped a busy week by winning the Watertown Tournament last Saturday.
The Lady Panthers defeated the host school — 28-26, 28-26 — and handed the Watertown junior varsity a 25-10, 25-10 setback.
Portland’s only loss came to Creek Wood in three sets.
The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-19, but fell 25-15, 15-8 in the final two.
The top four teams advanced to the championship round, where Portland eliminated Rockvale, 25-21, 25-16.
Then, the Lady Panthers captured a 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 win over Goodpasture in the championship match.
“We were happy with the win,” Portland head coach Rob Lesemann said. “We had some people in new spots. We are still not playing consistently at the level we expect the girls to play.”
Portland played a pair of tough district matches before winning the championship on Saturday.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers defeated Beech in five sets, winning 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 30-32, 17-15.
Emma High had 13 kills and 13 digs in the five sets, along with 18 assists and two blocks. Layla Loftis contributed 12 kills, five blocks and a dig. Sydney Lawless collected 10 kills, four digs and a pair of blocks.
Bryleigh Nyswonger reached double figures in digs with 10 and had two aces. Rayleigh Hester came up with seven kills and two blocks, while Anna McGlothlin contributed six kills, four digs and two blocks. Grace Tucker recorded 10 kills and a block, and Elizabeth Rogers led the team in digs with 23 and added a trio of aces.
Cheyenne Gregory netted 12 digs and an ace, and Gracie Gibbs finished with seven digs, two aces and 28 assists.
On Thursday, the Lady Panthers lost to Station Camp, 26-24, 17-25, 25-23, 23-25 and 14-16.
When the two teams played in Gallatin earlier this season, Portland suffered a three-game loss.
“This was a heartbreaking loss,” Lesemann said. “We were ahead 11-6 in the fifth game but couldn’t close the deal. The fourth and fifth games were a battle.”
High led the team in kills with 15. Loftis had seven kills. Tucker and Lawless each notched six kills. Hester and McGlothlin had four each, and Gibbs contributed two.
Rogers topped the team in digs with 25. High contributed 13, and Nyswonger finished with nine. Tucker had seven, Gibbs, Gregory, and McGlothlin each netted five, and Hester, Loftis and Lawless each finished with two.
Gibbs paced the team in assists with 21, while High had 12. Gregory collected three.
High served up three aces, while Loftis and Rogers each had two.
