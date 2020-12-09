Two Sumner County legislators have been reelected by their peers to serve in top leadership positions in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, will serve his second term as chief officer of the House Republican Caucus and State Rep. Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville, will serve his second term as House Majority Whip for the 112th Tennessee General Assembly.
Lamberth and Garrett were reelected unanimously during the House Republican Caucus leadership election held at the Tennessee State Capitol on Nov. 24.
“I am honored and extremely humbled that my colleagues have entrusted me with the opportunity and the responsibility of continuing to serve them as majority leader for the 112th General Assembly,” Lamberth said. “We have made this state the envy of our entire nation over the last several years. I know together with Gov. Bill Lee, Speaker Cameron Sexton, the House leadership team and our entire caucus, we will ensure Tennessee’s best days are still ahead of us.”
As majority leader, Lamberth provides direction and coordination as it relates to legislation of particular interest to the caucus. He serves as the chief negotiator with the executive branch, as well as Democratic House leadership.
“Congratulations to William Lamberth on being reelected majority leader for the 112th Tennessee General Assembly,” said Sexton. “I appreciate William’s partnership with our members and all of his hard work guiding Gov. Lee’s key initiatives through the House over the last two years. He has done a tremendous job, and we are very fortunate to have him as a member of our leadership team.”
Lamberth, who was first elected to serve House District 44 in 2012, will continue to represent the House Republican Caucus in all matters related to state government, provide membership support and coordinate legislative initiates with the Senate Republican Leader. He will oversee the governor’s legislation, serve as advisor to freshman members and provide direction and coordination of fundraising efforts for the caucus.
As Republican Whip, Garrett is the fourth-ranking officer in the House Republican Caucus.
“The House of Representatives is fortunate to have a Republican supermajority full of very talented leaders, and I am grateful to have their support as I begin my second term as majority whip,” said Garrett. “We are united and humbled by the responsibility Tennesseans have placed with us to lead the Volunteer State through some extraordinary times. Working together, we will reach new levels of prosperity and opportunity in Tennessee.”
First elected to represent House District 45 in 2018, Garrett will continue serving as the information channel between members and caucus leaders. He will be responsible for providing communication to membership related to caucus positions on legislation.
“Johnny Garrett has demonstrated strong leadership during his first two years in our General Assembly,” Sexton said. “I appreciate Rep. Garrett’s dedication to our members and to this state, and I am grateful for his willingness to continue serving as our majority whip. He is critical to our sustained success during the upcoming year and in the years ahead.”
Garrett’s role includes serving as chair of the Republican Caucus Campaign Committee. Garrett and the committee guided caucus members to victory in several competitive races in the Nov. 3 election, securing the GOP’s 73-seat supermajority in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
The 112th Tennessee General Assembly convenes on Jan. 12.
— Submitted
