State Representative William Lamberth is working to have a second Department of Motor Vehicles location for Sumner County put into the new budget for the coming year.
If Lamberth’s proposal passes, the new DMV would be located somewhere in Hendersonville and could help alleviate overcrowding and delays at Sumner County’s current single location on Blue Jay Way in Gallatin.
“I’ve been there and I’m sure most of my constituents have as well, and it’s embarrassing how long the wait is at the DMV, especially the one here in Sumner County,” Lamberth told the Portland Leader. “We need to build one in Hendersonville that could not only help with the overcrowding in Gallatin and Sumner County, but also could service north Nashville and part of Robertson County as well.
“You should be able to go right there to Gallatin and have a reasonable wait, but people are having to take entire days sometimes to get down there, and that’s ridiculous.”
Lamberth, a Republican from Cottontown, serves the 44th District, which includes the northern half of Sumner County as well as part of the southern portion as well. Lamberth also serves as House Majority Leader in the Tennessee State Legislature.
Some Sumner County residents bypass the Gallatin DMV altogether because of its overcrowded conditions and drive to Lebanon for things like driver’s license renewals and road tests for first-time licensees.
The proposed additional DMV is slated to be a budget amendment, and Lamberth said that over the next six weeks, he should know whether or not the proposed item will make the cut into the budget for the next fiscal year.
In addition to Lamberth, other representatives and state senators from Sumner County are helping to support Lamberth’s proposal of a second Sumner County DMV. Those include State Senator Ferrell Haile and state representatives Johnny Garrett and Terri Lynn Weaver, whose districts include part of Sumner County.
“It’s really just a matter of fighting to get it included in the next budget,” Lamberth said.
If the item is included in the new fiscal budget, Lamberth said that according to his research, once the building is constructed, it then only costs about $400,000 per year to run a Department of Motor Vehicles facility.
