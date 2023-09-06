The Farmers Market is a staple in small town America. These markets not only bring a diverse amount of crafts and food, but it also brings people of all backgrounds together. Portland is no different, and this week marked the last day of the year for the local Farmers Market at Richland Park.
Beekeeper and honey vendor at the Farmers Market, Al Dutton, had his locally harvested honey products at the Farmers Market and allowed people to sample his honey.
“I’m a beekeeper and this honey is all harvested from my hives and I’ve taken the stings for it,” said Dutton. “My property is just across I-65 near Mount Juliet, Tenn. I appreciate the support from the community that comes out and contributes to all of us that participate in the Farmers Market. Whether it be a beekeeper, such as myself, or produce grower, or crafter, or just any of us that take time to come out and set up here in the Farmers Market.”
David Ragland is a local producer of vegetables and fruits as well as a regular at the Richland Park Farmers Market in Portland.
“We do three farmers markets and have a store open seven days a week,” said Ragland. “We also grow tomatoes all the way to January. We also have 1,000 plants growing at this moment. This keeps our supply going by constantly planting. We plant five and a half acres of sweet corn a year with half an acre every 10 days. We enjoy the Farmers Markets, and we enjoy meeting people.”
Juan Matiaz offers Coffee at several locations in Nashville. He is also a fashion photographer and enjoys what he does.
“I’ve been doing the coffee thing for about two years now,” said Matiaz. “You get to meet a lot of different kinds of people and I like to serve people coffee, and interact with them on that basic level. Photography is fun and allows me a way to express myself through my art. I enjoy doing that very much.”
There were several people enjoying the beautiful day at the market. With it being the last day, there was a certain amount of sadness among the vendors as their year here at the market has come to a close. All are already looking forward to next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.