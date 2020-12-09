The Hendersonville High School girls basketball team outscored the Lady Panthers 10-0 over the final 3:37 last Tuesday evening and left town with a 47-37, district victory.
Portland led at the half (23-15) and took a 30-29 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
The score was knotted at 37, but the Lady Commandos put the game away with ten unanswered points.
“In the third quarter, the girls were frantic,” Lady Panther head coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “We never got calm and stayed anxious. Hendersonville kept us uncomfortable.
“Lillie (Whitehead) is a rock star. We couldn’t find anyone to step up and make a play but Lillie.”
Whitehead finished with 17 points but scored just three over the final 16 minutes of action.
“We started out well tonight,” Steinbrecher said. “Our defense played well.
“The second half was hard to watch. We would call timeout to try different things.”
Portland led 11-10 after one period of action as Whitehead scored eight points, Kayla Wasilko added a basket and Rayleigh Hester dropped in a free throw. A pair of 3-pointers by Whitehead, a Katie McCloud foul shot and five points from Eme Loza — including a long-range jump shot — increased Portland’s margin to eight at halftime.
The Lady Panthers built a 29-18 advantage as Hester tallied four points and Lexie Williams added a bucket in the early minutes of the third quarter.
However, Portland went cold the remainder of the period as Hendersonville outscored the Purple 11-1 but still trailed 30-29 heading into the final eight minutes of action.
Loza opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer for a 33-29 lead, and after a old-fashioned three-point play by Hendersonville, Hester pulled down an offensive rebound and scored to recreate a three-point margin, 35-32.
A 5-0 Lady Commando pushed the visitors on top 37-35 before Whitehead scored on a lay-up to tie the game at 37.
However, Hendersonville pulled away from there.
Backing Whitehead in the scoring column was Loza with eight points, Hester with seven, Wasilko and Williams each with two and McCloud with one.
Portland made 15 field goals and was 3 of 10 at the free-throw stripe.
Hendersonville netted 15 field goals and was led offensively by Brette Taylor with 16 points.
