The Portland East Middle School football team traveled to Gallatin to play Rucker-Stewart and came home with a 14-6 loss in a game played on Aug. 25 at Green Wave Stadium.
The Rams, with 80 players on their squad, scored with less than 15 seconds remaining to come away with the win.
“I was happy we were competitive but not happy with losing,” Portland East head coach Hunter Hicks said. “The kids played hard, and we hit them in the mouth. We didn’t have any film on them since there have been no scrimmages.”
The two teams were scoreless at halftime.
The Rams scored after the break and led for the remainder of the third quarter, 6-0.
The Panthers tied the game on a 2-yard jaunt by Jintre House as the fourth quarter started.
The score remained tied until the Rams punched in the winning score in the final minute.
“We had two sacks on that last drive by Rucker-Stewart,” Hicks said. “Both times, we were penalized and gave up 30 yards in penalties. They got into the red zone, and we couldn’t hold them.”
Portland East finished with 100 total yards as House rushed for 35 yards in the contest.
“I thought we played better at the beginning than at the end,” Hicks said. “They had 80 players, and we have 30, and our kids were worn out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.