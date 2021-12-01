When Rob Lesemann married the former Ginger Hinton in 1989, little did the Gallatin native know how much volleyball would have an impact on their lives as a couple. Some 32 years later, a legacy has come to an end.
Lesemann, who has coached the Lady Panther team since 2014, announced his retirement last week. For 26 of those years, either Rob or wife Ginger headed up the successful program. Lesemann admitted that the time was right to give up the position.
“It takes a lot of effort to coach at a level where you can be competitive and successful,” Lesemann remarked. “After 30-plus years of trying to sustain that level, it becomes difficult to maintain. Every class of athletes is hard to leave. If we had stayed another year or more, there would always be girls that you don’t want to say goodbye to. Leaving good kids was the hardest part of our decision.”
Lesemann has been a part of the program to some degree since marrying Ginger. He served as her assistant for several seasons before getting the head coaching job in 2014. Lesemann started the Rob Lesemann Volleyball League in 2006, coached middle school volleyball for three years, and coached the Impact Volleyball Club in the winter of 2008.
Lesemann also headed up the Alliance North Volleyball from 2009-2011 and was a coach and instructor in 2012 for Alliance North Volleyball Club. Both Rob and Ginger started the Club Alternative winter training program for middle school players from 2018-2020.
His biggest success came at the helm of the Portland program. In eight seasons, Lesemann achieved a mark of 270-75 including six district title, two district runner-up spots, four region crowns, six sectional berths, two state championships (2017 and 2018) and a state runner up in 2019.
Along the way, the Lady Panthers won several in season tournaments which prepared the Purple well for the postseason, including winning the Coyote Classic five years in a row. Portland made a yearly trek to Lexington, Ky. to play in the Kentucky Challenge as well as the Rocky Top classic in Gatlinburg.
“We are thankful for all this success and know that we didn’t accomplish this on our own,” Lesemann pointed out. “We have two of the schools three team state championships. It took lots of girls, parents, middle school coaches, administrators, and understanding and help from our immediate family have all contributed to these successes.”
According to Lesemann, there are really no secrets to the success of the program the past few years and since the program was restarted in 1989.
“Hard work, stressing fundamentals, having fundamentals stressed at the middle school level (thank you Chasity Gregory), and not accepting mediocrity or excuses,” Lesemann acknowledged about keys to a winning program. “We expect to win, we need dedication from the players as well as the coaches, pushing your players to do better than what they feel they are capable of and honesty with the athletes, and always trying to improve.”
With both Rob and Ginger now retired, plans are to travel, farm, gardening, and slowing down a little.
“We are looking forward to doing things that we have time for now that we didn’t before,” he said.
