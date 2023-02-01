Slavery not a thing of the past
Many people think of slavery as a thing of the past, but it is a present problem. Currently, it is estimated that one million children are trapped in sexual slavery across the world.
Human trafficking occurs all the time in America and most people don’t even realize it. It’s a much bigger problem than any of us understand because it’s not open and visible. This is hidden in the shadows, but it’s very real. This is considered America’s dirty little secret.
Human trafficking, especially when it comes to young girls, has become big business in America, the fastest-growing business in organized crime and the second most-lucrative commodity traded illegally after drugs and guns.
The Super Bowl is considered the single largest human trafficking incident in the United States.
Many are brought to the U.S. thinking they will get a good job to help their family. Instead, they end up completely opposite of that and their dreams and their futures completely destroyed. Some of these children are forcefully abducted, others are runaways, and still others are sold into the system.
This is not a problem found only in big cities. It’s happening everywhere, in suburbs, cities, and towns across the nation. Just think, human beings, are trafficked for the sole purpose of being exploited for financial gain. This alone should make everyone in the civilized world sit up and take notice.
We need to shed light on this moral depravity. These innocent people need our help. Get involved with churches, ministries, and other organizations that are making an impact in helping people who are being trafficked.
I personally help support an organization called Destiny Rescue. They are dedicated to rescuing children from sexual exploitation and trafficking and helping them stay free. They serve to help amplify the voices of both those who are enslaved and have been freed from abuse.
If anyone or any church would like to get involved, please visit Destiny Rescue’s website: www.destinyrescue.org.au/.
Ken Blinco
Portland, Tenn.
