Lewis Earl Finn, 96, of Portland, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021, at Oak Hill Senior Living in Portland.
He was born in Portland on Feb. 24, 1924, to the late Kirg Hoy Finn and Grace Dean Stinson Finn.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Finn was preceded in death by his brother, James Finn, and his sister, Shirley Brown.
Mr. Finn is survived by: his wife of 67 years, Lizzie Bell McCoin Finn; his children, David (Lynn) Finn of Franklin, Kentucky, Dianne (Mike) Garrison of Portland, Darrell (Diane) Finn of Portland, Debbie (Kenny) Greer of Portland; grandchildren, Mike (Sarah) Finn of White House, Tina (Chuck) Warren of Soddy Daisy, Kelly (Skip) Morgan of Lebanon, Matthew (Ashlyn) Garrison of Portland, Patrick (Jessie) Garrison of Portland, Dustin (Morgan) Finn of Gallatin, Derek (Heather) Finn of Gallatin, Devan (A.J.) Whitten of Portland, Jason (Kes) Greer of Morenci, Michigan, Daniel (Lindsay) Greer of Portland; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held on Jan. 26 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Bryan Borth officiating.
Visitation was held on Jan. 25 and then on Jan. 26 up until the service time at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Michael Finn, Dustin Finn, Derek Finn, Matthew Garrison, Patrick Garrison, Jason Greer, Daniel Greer, Joe McCoin, Tina Warren, Kelly Morgan and Devan Whitten served as pallbearers.
Sarah Finn, Chuck Warren, Skip Morgan, Ashlyn Garrison, Jessie Garrison, Morgan Finn, Heather Finn, A.J. Whitten, Kes Greer, Lindsay Greer and Darrell Raines served as honorary pallbearers.
Interment was held at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Franklin, Kentucky.
