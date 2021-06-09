Six individuals from Portland were among those on the Austin Peay State University Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2021.
Those individuals include: Amanda Bendel, Alexandria Carman, Maggie Estes, Jodi Felts, Kristi Piper and Jeremy Rivera-Sanchez.
There were also five individuals who made the dean’s list who hail from Cottontown, including Isabella Michie, Jessica White, Micah Williams, Khaled Abuassad and Crystal Johnston.
The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.5 and above.
Over more than 2,100 students were named to the APSU Dean’s List for the spring semester.
— Submitted
