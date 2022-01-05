Much like it’s predecessor, 2021 was a challenging year in many ways across the nation and the world. Here at home, Portland was no exception to the ups-and-downs that the year brought with almost everything in one form or fashion still shrouded in COVID-19 and its effect on the community at large.
Beyond that, there was some return to normalcy — or at least a version of normal — this past year as weeks and months passed in 2021.
Let’s look at a number of the top events that took place in the Portland area this past year.
January• The Covid-19 pandemic was already prevalent even before the new year started, as Sumner County Schools announced that the second semester of the 20-21 school year would open with hybrid learning, a mix of some days in class and other days working online, in order to slow the spread of Covid-19, which spiked in December 2020, leading to many absences as the fall semester closed. Schools would finally go back to full in-class schedules on Feb. 3.
• Covid-19 also affected city business, as for the first time, Mayor Mike Callis delivered the State of the City address via livestream on the Portland Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.
• In sports, the Portland East boys capped off a banner season by winning the Sumner County Championship for the small school division. Also, PHS volleyball standout Savannah Pippen was selected tot he All-State Volleyball team.
February• Long-time Portland city recorder and later city finance director Doug Yoeckel retired from his position in February. Yoeckel was in charge of the city’s budgets as well as many other projects. One of his crowning achievements was one of his final endeavors, helping to oversee and spearhead the $4 million city hall renovation project that was completed at the end of 2020.
• On Feb. 7, the County Line Saloon was burned, a fire investigators suspected was caused by arson. Victor Niles of Robertson County was later arrested and charged in the case.
• Watt Hardison Elementary School teacher Kim High was named the Lead Educator of the Year for her good work.
• Portland High’s Maddie Taylor finished eighth in the state bowling tournament.
• The traffic light at Highway 52 and Searcy Lane, near the turn-off to go to Portland High School was finally activated and functional.
March• The long-anticipated Dunkin’ Donuts opened on South Broadway in Portland to the delight of doughnut eaters and coffee drinkers in town.
• The Portland City Council approved plans to build a nine-hole disc golf course at Richland Park and add two sand beach volleyball courts at Meadowbrook Park.
• A Greenbrier man, Joe Allen, was killed in a two-car crash near the intersection of Highway 109 and Highway 31W.
April• A ribbon-cutting was held to celebrate the opening of the new south runway at the Portland Municipal Airport.
• Mayor Callis spoke to the City Council about options for the city’s trash removal and what might be done to help the situation in the future. Callis relayed to the council some information he received at the county mayors meeting, which stated that the County Resource Authority would likely have an increase in the price it charges, and also some plans for future expansion.
• Portland Utilities director Brian Price addressed with the city council the city’s water tap fees and whether they are comparable to other nearby utility district rates. He also warned the council of the need to upgrade many of the city’s waterlines, some of which are 10 to 15 years old.
May• After being suspended for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival returned on its traditional second weekend in May. The Festival returned in full force with a parade, lots of games and musical entertainment, the golf tournament, the carnival and more to culminate Strawberry Festival Week. Victoria Taylor was crowned as the 2021 Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival Queen.
• Portland’s Jada Vance, a burgeoning country music singer, released a video of her single “You” that was shown on Country Music Television and her YouTube channel.
• Portland athletics lost a larger than life figure and coaching legend when Jon Collins passed away. Collins was head coach of the Panthers in the late 1970s and into the 1980s. Collins, who played for Portland when it was known as Sumner County High in the 1950s, went 60-36 in nine seasons at the helm of the Panthers. He retired from coaching after the 1985 season, but later went into school administration and into the banking business.
• The Portland Planning Commission rejected a proposal for a new residential development on Longview Drive.
June• Local World War II veteran Junior Suttle died at the age of 98. Suttle could often be found with his fellow veterans riding in the Strawberry parade and was honored and recognized for his service in many local military-related events and ceremonies.
• Jamie Martin resigned as Portland High School’s head baseball coach, not long after the school year ended. Martin accepted a position as an assistant coach at Hendersonville High to be closer to family.
• Stephen Walter was named a new assistant principal at Portland High School.
• Summer time finally arrived in Portland, as Music on Main cranked up for this year. The first concert of the 2021series featured the rhythm and blues group Bizz & Everyday People.
July• Tragedy struck at Portland High School as math teacher Neil Gremillion sadly lost his battle with cancer. Gremillion taught just one year at PHS, but had taught for several years at White House before that.
• Portland High School softball coach Scott Steinbrecher, who also coaches the girls basketball team, switched from softball to baseball as he was named the Panthers new baseball coach, replacing Jamie Martin, who resigned in June.
• Taneisha Tucker was hired as the Lady Panthers new softball coach to take Steinbrecher’s place at the helm.
• Sumner County 4-H, which featured three Portland girls, placed fifth at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Neb. The local team was comprised of Hunter Tuttle and Portland residents Rachel Brizendine, Emma Sanborn and Abigail Barnett.
August• Figures were released from the 2020 census and showed that Portland’s population had grown 14.6% in the past 10 years. Portland’s population as of April 1, 2020 was 13,156 up from 11,480 from a decade prior.
• Mayor Callis updated the city council and residents on the future of the city’s water options. Portland has been looking for some time to find viable possibilities to increase its water supply in order to accommodate the growth that not only has come to the city proper, but other areas such as Oak Grove that get water from Portland Utilities.
• The Portland Panthers opened the 2021 football season with a thrilling 31-28 walk-off victory over rival Westmoreland, thanks to a last-second field goal by Portland’s Nik Averitt.
• The Portland Police Department is the city’s next remodel project, and the plan took a first step toward coming to fruition with the city council passing an agreement to enter into a plan with an architectural firm regarding the $1 million renovation.
September• Mrs. Parnell Suttle, who has been baking cakes for Portland Police officers for years, was honored by those officers with a celebration of her 95th birthday.
• The Portland Chamber of Commerce won the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Executives Event Excellence Award for its Farm to Table Dinner. The honor marked the third consecutive year the Portland Chamber has won the Event Excellence Award.
• Covid-19 returned strong enough to shut down Sumner County schools for four days following the Labor Day Weekend. School was out across the county from Sept. 7-10, with the hope of curbing any potential spikes in cases in the school system.
• Portland High School students placed 2,977 U.S. flags on the campus as a way to pay tribute to those killed and injured in the 9/11 attacks 20 years prior.
• The Panther football team lost a shootout to rival White House, 55-40. The two teams combined for more than 900 yards of total offense in the game.
October• The Portland City Museum, a project that has been in the works for several years, and has had a number of temporary homes, as well as items stored away, finally became a reality on Oct. 2. The museum was placed inside the historic Moye Green House. A ribbon cutting and celebration, complete with organ music from Albert Dittes, capped the day of celebration.
• Larry Collins, a man very instrumental in the development of business, industry and community growth in Portland died at age 88 on Oct. 18. Collins’ work and involvement with many residential and commericial developments, plus charitable and community projects, had a far-reaching impact on the City of Portland and its citizens.
• The Fall Festival, which was only supposed to be a one-year event as a way to help compensate for the cancellation of the 2020 Strawberry Festival, was instead revived and continued for a second year in downtown Portland.
• Portland High School celebrated its homecoming with senior Eryn Cheney being selected as the school’s 2021 homecoming queen. The Panther football team celebrated homecoming with a 21-20 win over Clarksville Northeast to secure a playoff berth.
• The nine-hole disc golf course opened at Richland Park to great fanfare as many participants showed up to give the new course a try.
• Portland West celebrated a standout football season, winning the county football title.
November• Tommy Whittaker, the long-time president of The Farmers Bank in Portland, announced his retirement retired after 45 years with the company. Whittaker was honored with a retirement party on his final day, Nov. 14.
• Portland volleyball coaches Rob and Ginger Lesemann called it a career after the Lady Panthers finished the 2021 season with a loss in the region tournament. The husband-wife coaching duo piloted one of the most successful sports programs in PHS school history. The Lady Panthers won back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018 and finished state runner-up in 2019.
• The Portland City Council approved 12 new sewer meter taps for the nearby City of Mitchellville, which gets both its water and sewer from Portland.
December• The Christmas season kicked off in Portland with a couple of traditional events — the tree lighting on Nov. 23 and the annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 5.
• A 3-3 tie vote by the Portland City Council on a development residential project on Jim Courtney Road in Portland gained approval as Mayor Callis broke the tie by voting in favor of allowing the project to be approved.
• Miss Glenda Akin, a Portland native, was honored at Westmoreland High School for her 58 years of teaching at the school. She has been the school’s librarian for the past 45 years.
• The 2022 Hall of fame nominees for the Portland High School Sports Hall of Fame were announced. The nominees include Laura Adamson Britton, Marie Adamson, Shawn Utley, Rob and Ginger Lesemann and Paul Allen West.
