Loyd Barber, 94, of Portland, passed away on June 16, 2021, at White House Health Care in White House.
Mr. Barber was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 25, 1926, to the late John William Barber and Orbia Lee Roberts-Barber.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Barber was preceded in death by: his first wife, Bertha Ray Gass-Barber; second wife, Jean Perry-Barber; and son, Jimmy Loyd Barber.
Mr. Barber is survived by: his daughter, Diane (Jim) Miller of Bethpage; daughter-in-law, Mary Linda Baurle-Barber of Panama City, Florida; stepson, Reed (Lycretia) Perry of Bethpage; grandchildren, Kevin Barber of Homestead, Florida, Laura Barber of San Francisco, California, Sarah Barber of Panama City, Megan Barber of Panama City, Jane Anne (Ryan) Perry-Vincent of Owensboro, Kentucky; and seven great-grandchildren.
Having been a member of the Oak Grove community for 40 years and the New Roe, Kentucky, community for more than 40 years, he will be missed by many friends and family members.
The funeral service for Mr. Barber was held on June 21 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Hillis Perdue and Charles Wade officiating.
Visitation was held on June 20 and then on June 21 prior to the service at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Entombment was held in Restlawn Memory Gardens in Franklin, KY.
Jim Miller, Reed Perry, Kevin Barber, Ryan Vincent, David Langman and Robert McClung served as pallbearers.
As an option to flowers, donations may be made by mailing those to: Smyrna Church, care of Charles Wade, 11945 Franklin Road, Franklin, Kentucky, 42134, or to Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2715 Oak Grove Church Road, Bethpage, Tennessee, 37022.
