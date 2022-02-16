Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Macy’s, Inc. officials announced Wednesday, Feb. 9 that the company will expand operations in its Portland facility.
Macy’s will expand the company’s existing distribution facility, creating approximately 50 new jobs at the plant located in the Robertson County portion of town.
“We are proud to have a renowned brand like Macy’s call our state home. Tennessee offers an unmatched location for distribution and logistics operations, and I thank Macy’s for its continued investment and job creation in Robertson County,” Gov. Lee said in a statement.
The project aims to enhance overall performance through partnership with a world class automation vendor while also building a system with top tier scalability. Through this investment, Macy’s Portland fulfillment center will roll out new processes to increase its capacity and productivity as well as be in a position for future investment and business growth.
Portland Mayor Mike Callis was pleased with the news of the expansion.
“We are glad to see Macy’s continued investment within our community and within our state,” Mayor Callis said.
Macy’s, Inc. strives to be the preferred employer through an unwavering commitment to all colleagues and their well-being. The company offers fulfilling career opportunities, competitive pay, bilingual work environment, merchandise discount, flexible scheduling and access to a new debt-free education program for part-time and full-time colleagues.
New job opportunities will be posted on macys.com/jobs as they become available.
In the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 10 economic development projects in Robertson County resulting in more than 1,300 job commitments and approximately $627 million in capital investment.
“Since 2016, companies have invested $4.5 billion in Tennessee’s transportation, distribution and logistics sector. Macy’s is a driving force behind that figure, and we look forward to a continued partnership with this globally recognized brand.” TNECD Commissioner Rolfe said in a statement.
