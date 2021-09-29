A Portland man is facing three counts of aggravated assault after he brandished a gun toward his brother, who was asleep in a back bedroom last Thursday.
According to police, a woman named Heather Farley called police after her husband, Heath Warden, 46, of 175 Belcher Hollow Road, apparently became enraged, saying that his stepson had awakened him from his sleep.
When the stepson came out of his room to get a snack before going to bed, Warden came out from his bedroom enraged and nearly ripped the door off its hinges. He began yelling in an aggressive manner and then broke the door knob off to his brother, Herschel Warden’s, bedroom.
Warden then went into the bedroom with a gun, and his brother stated that it woke him up immediately, seeing a gun pointed at his head. The two men began to wrestle over the gun and actually broke the gun into pieces as they were fighting over it.
After the gun disassembled into multiple pieces, Warden took off, leaving the house and going into a nearby woods.
Police arrived on the scene to find the broken door knob and the gun lying in pieces on the floor.
Warden has a previous domestic assault conviction from April due to an incident involving his stepson.
He was also charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault against his brother.
Warden was arrested and transported to the Sumner County Jail, where his bond was set at $10,000. He is due in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Oct. 13 to face the charges.
