A Franklin, Kentucky man was arrested after he apparently broke into the residence of his child’s mother and held her down against her will as she tried to phone for help.
Derek A. Smith, 34, of 425 Filter Plant Road, Franklin, was arrested on Jan. 2 after he made his way into a residence at 211 Brittany Lane in Portland, and assaulted the mother of his child.
Smith has not lived at the residence where the alleged incident took place in more than a year. Smith held the victim down on a bed by her wrists and would not let her up as she was attempting to dial 911 to get police to the scene. Smith took the phone from her possession and disconnected the call.
When police arrived, they arrested Smith and took him to the Sumner County Jail. He was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with emergency calls.
His bond was set at $1,500, and is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Jan 12 to face the charges against him.
