A Madison man was arrested on Nov. 26 after he was spotted breaking the window out of a van parked at 542 Austin Branch Road in Portland.
Ricky Gilmer, 26, of 302 Dupont Ave., was seen outside the Portland residence wearing no shirt and throwing rocks, apparently breaking out the window of a white van that had been parked in the driveway.
The homeowner advised that Gilmer is her son, and that he appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant and began screaming, “Help me.” The woman then stated that Gilmer then ran off into a wooded area near the house after the woman refused to allow him to come inside the home.
The woman has a no contact order against Gilmer due to a previous aggravated domestic assault from Sept. 22 of this year. Gilmer also was in violation of his bond, which stipulated that his bond was contingent upon staying away from his mother due to the no contact order.
A check of the van showed that it had multiple dents in the hood, a cracked windshield and a shattered rear sliding glass door. Inside the an was Gilmer’s cellphone and multiple alcoholic beverage containers.
Deputies canvassed the area, but were unable to locate Gilber. Finally, he was spotted in an open field next to the residence.
Gilmer was arrested and transported to the Sumner County Jail. He was charged with vandalism over $1,000, violation of a no contact order and violation of bond conditions. Gilmer’s bond was set at $20,000 and he is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Dec. 15 to face his latest set of charges.
