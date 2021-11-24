A Dallas, Texas man was arrested in Portland after smoking drugs inside the restroom of The Farmers Bank on Nov. 17.
Taylor Beltz, 27, of 1700 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, Texas, was seen by a bank employee inside the men’s restroom smoking something in an aluminum foil wrapper. As Beltz departed the bathroom, he lost his balance and fell into the employee. The employee then called police who arrived at the bank and escorted Beltz outside. While speaking with Beltz, police noticed an ink pen tub in his front pants pocket. The tub had been made into a straw that had brown discoloration on both ends. Police also found the aluminum foil that had a burnt residue on it as well as six orange pills (amphetamines) and one blue pill (oxycodone hydrochloride).
Beltz told officers that he purchased the blue pill off the streets and that he had a prescription back hom in Texas for the orange pills. He stated that he had smoked the pills before flying to Tennessee and that had smoked out of the aluminum foil that was on his person.
Beltz claimed that he was flying back to Texas on the day he was caught after buying a vehicle from someone in Portland for his company. He also stated that he was flying back to Texas, but had the keys to the vehicle, but someone was going to pick up the vehicle from the bank, which did not make sense to officers.
Beltz was arrested by Offier Ebram Azer and transported to the Sumner County Jail. He was charged with possession of amphetamines, possession of hydrochloride, public intoxication and possession of drug parapheralia. Bond was set at $3,500, and he is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Jan. 11 to face the charges.
