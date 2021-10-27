A Portland man is facing multiple charges after he entered Sumner Regional Medical Center emergency room for an ingrown toenail and then proceeded to do meth while in the hospital.
William Joseph Anderson, 36, of 177 TGT Road, Portland, checked into the hospital at around 8:42 p.m., on Oct. 20 to get the ingrown toenail checked out.
However, once the medical staff on duty exited the room, Anderson took some meth and overdosed. Officers who came on the scene found two plastic bags and one piece of paper that had been folded and contained a white crystal substance. There was also a straw and a needle in Anderson’s possession. In all, there was five grams of meth in Anderson’s possession, which officers reported was more than for personal use.
When Anderson was revived and awake again, officers went back to the hospital to transport him to the Sumner County Jail. While in the room, Anderson began to punch himself in the head. He was told that he was going to be placed and handcuffs and arrested, both for his safety and because of the crime he had allegedly committed.
Anderson then started to fight all six officers (four policemen, two security guards) in the room and refused to comply with their verbal commands. He was also screaming and yelling.
He was arrested and turned over to the jail staff. He faces charges of possession of meth for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $50,000, and he is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Nov. 2 to answer to those charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.