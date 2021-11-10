A Portland man who called police and told them there was a shooting at his residence because he wanted a faster response time regarding his high blood pressure got more than he bargained for with the call.
Floyd Howard III, 29, of 111 Andrea St., Portland, called 911 on Oct. 30 to report a shooting. When officers arrived, Howard informed them that he had high blood pressure. However, due to the nature of the call being a shooting reported, Portland Police did their due diligence and did a sweep of the residence.
Howard agreed to give the officers permission to enter his residence.
While officers were inside Howard’s home, they found lying in plain view on a bedroom dresser a large amount of cash, an electronic scale and a large Ziploc bag that contained marijuana. The marijuana weight 57 grams, which his four times the amount needed to charge someone with a felony.
The cash totaled $556.
Howard admitted to officers that the marijuana, the scales and the cash belonged to him.
He was charged with possession of marijuana for resale and also charged with filing a false report by Officer Eric Jacob.
Howard was arrested and transported to the Sumner County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000, and Howard is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Dec. 7 to answer to the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.