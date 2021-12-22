An Oak Grove man who was arrested on Dec. 10 for having a gun in his hand during an argument with his wife was re-arrested later in the day when he returned to the residence.
Ramon Murillo, 66, of 1056 North Sumner Road, Portland, was initially arrested after the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call where dispatch heard a female crying and a male cursing.
When police arrived, they spoke to the woman, who stated that her husband had a handgun. When police made contact with Murillo, he was standing in the kitchen waring only his underwear and repeatedly stated that nothing had gone on. Murillo continued to try and retreat to his bedroom, but finally sat down at the kitchen table after officers had to threaten him with a taser, because they did not know where he had put the firearm.
The initial argument apparently started because Murillo approached his wife about pictures and emails he had found, and accused her of cheating.
During the course of the argument, Murillo grabbed a black handgun, racked it and kept it in his hand during the argument. He was packing a few items in a bag and continued to hold the gun.
Murillo was also suspected to be under the influence. He did tell police that he did not intend to use the weapon to harm his wife or himself.
Murillo was placed into custody for aggravated assault due to having the gun in his hand during the altercation. Bond was set at $20,0000 and a no contact order was put in place.
However, a few hours later after being released from jail, police were called again to the residence, as Murillo had returned to the house. When officers arrived, the wife stated that Murillo was in a back bedroom. He was arrested again and taken back to jail.
He is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Jan. 5 to answer to the charges. Another bond for $5,000 was added on that charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.