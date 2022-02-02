A Portland man who was out wandering around in the early morning hours of Jan. 23 was arrested after he allegedly stole a truck from a residence on Highway 259.
A call to dispatch shortly before 6 a.m., last Sunday morning informed police of a suspicious man with no shoes on in extreme cold being at the front door of 1940 Highway 259 asking for a ride.
After the resident at the home called to police, the man at the door — later identified as Marc Houston Thomas, 41, of 2679 Scotty Parker Road, Portland — left.
Police arrived and as one officer was explaining the situation to another, they heard a vehicle accelerate from across the road at 1923 Highway 259. A Dodge truck with no lights on was driving through the yard and took off. Officers followed in the same direction as the truck for about two miles and saw debris scattered on the road.
Deputies located the truck beside an old barn at 1833 Highway 259 and found it to be unattended and running.
They searched for Thomas and found footprints in the snow that led to a field behind Antioch Baptist Church. Portland Police Department officers were called in to assist the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department in pursuit of the man and found Thomas at 149 Cook Road. Officers identified him as Thomas and took him into custody.
The owner of the truck met officers at the location where it was found. The owner explained that he was from Lebanon and had given a friend a ride to his residence. Once they arrived, he stated that he and his girlfriend went inside to use the restroom and noticed someone getting into the truck. The owner went outside to try and prevent it from being taken and broke out the drivers side window trying to get to the thief. The owner’s friend stated to him that he recognized the man as Thomas.
Thomas was brought to the location where the truck was found and the owner identified him as the suspect.
Thomas was transported to the Sumner County Jail, where his bond was set at $10,000. He is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Feb. 23 to face the charges.
