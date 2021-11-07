A Portland man was arrested on four counts of domestic assault stemming from an incident on Oct. 26 where he allegedly threatened to shoot his family and himself.
Carlos Hernandez, Jr., 43, of 193 TGT Road, Portland, was arrested after a child in the home called 911 and advised that his father had a gun and had just left the house in his company vehicle.
After officers arrived on the scene, they found Hernandez sitting in the company vehicle in the driveway of his home. Hernandez agreed to be interviewed, and told police that when he came home he found his wife drunk, and he stated that he did not say anything to her. He stated that she told him to leave the residence and he asked why would he leave the residence without the children while his wife was intoxicated.
Officers spoke to Hernandez’s wife through an interpreter, and she advised that she and Hernandez were arguing and that Hernandez threatened to kill her and their three children who were in the residence.
She stated that Hernandez said he had five bullets, one for her, one for each of the children and one for himself.
Officers located a gun in the master bedroom closet, but were unable to locate any bullets in the residence.
Officers found probable cause to charge Hernandez with four counts of domestic assault in the incident. A check of his record showed that he had a previous domestic assault charge against a family member from 2015.
Hernandez was arrested and transported to the Sumner County Jail, where his bond was set at $12,000 with a court date initially scheduled for Nov. 3 in Sumner County General Sessions Court. The case was continued until Dec. 15 when Hernandez is scheduled in court to answer to the charges.
