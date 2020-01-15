Derek Ryan Bean and Stacey Marie Swift Richardson, 154 Hwy. 259, Portland, on Dec. 23.
Benjamin Maxwell Claud and Margaret Amelia Broersma, 114 Delrose Drive, Portland, on Dec. 11.
Savana Cherylann Daughtry and Kristopher John Allen Chandler, 141 Absher Road, Portland, on Dec. 11.
Adreanna Elizabeth Landskron and Christopher Dwayne Helms, 112 Bryan James Lane, Portland, on Dec. 4.
Emma Caroline Peasall and Elijah Anthony Perkins, 104 Terry Lane, Cottontown, on Dec. 6.
Lisa Nichole White and Jordan Marshall Riker, 1023 Cameron Way, Portland, on Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.