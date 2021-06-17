The Portland High School baseball program is looking for a new coach following the resignation of Justin Martin last week.
Martin, who just finished his fourth season at the helm of the Panther baseball squad, accepted a position as an assistant coach at Hendersonville High School.
Martin cited more family time as the primary reason for the move.
“I live five minutes from Hendersonville High School,” Martin said. “It will be nice to be able to take my 10-year old son and 7-year-old daughter to school every day. With a 40-minute commute to Portland every day the past four years, I’ve not had the chance to do that.”
The job at Hendersonville came open suddenly, and the process to get hired didn’t take long.
“A couple of their coaches reached out to me to see if I was interested,” Martin said. “I interviewed with the principal, and it went from there.”
Portland High principal David Woods was surprised with the news of Martin’s leaving.
“Coach Martin let me know June 8 that he would not be returning to PHS to teach or coach,” Woods said. “This was a bit of a surprise to me, but once we talked, his reasoning made sense as it was the best thing for his family at this time.”
Martin took the Portland program over in 2018, and the Panthers won six games in 2019 and increased that total to 14 this past season. Portland also won a pair of games in this year’s District 9-AAA Tournament in May.
“I told Justin that family will always come first for me, and it should be for any of my teachers,” Woods said. “I am super proud of the job he has done, and the state of the program is in excellent shape. He leaves it in great shape for the next coach.”
Martin admitted that leaving Portland was not an easy decision.
“I feel like the program is in a better spot,” Martin said. “We are more competitive. The field is in good shape, and the team has veterans coming back next season. The program is moving in the right direction. It was tough leaving Portland, and it was a difficult decision.
“The people here are great. The support has been outstanding, I’m appreciative of everyone who supported us, and I will take it with me.”
Martin met with the 2022 baseball team by zoom last week to inform them of his decision.
“This time of the year, it’s hard to get everyone together,” Martin said. “I told the kids it was a family decision. Some day, when these guys are fathers, they will understand more why I’m leaving.”
Martin has served as an administrator, co-athletic director, teacher, and coach at Portland High School.
The search for a new baseball coach has already begun according to Woods.
“We started the search for the next head coach as soon as Justin told me he would not be returning,” Woods said. “There is no set timeline. If we find the right person tomorrow, we will make the hire. If it takes several weeks, then, it takes several weeks. I have several great colleagues of mine as well as myself shaking the bushes and making calls. I have no dount we will find an excellent head coach soon.”
Martin started his coaching career as a head girls basketball coach at Coopertown Middle School and later coached the boys basketball squad at the school.
He served as an assistant girls coach at Springfield High School from 2009-2012.
For eight years, Martin was head baseball coach at Springfield High School and spent the last two seasons as pitching coach at East Robertson. Martin has also coach several travel teams and has been a summer instructor at camps throughout the midstate, as well as the University of Tennessee.
Martin also helped oversee a new baseball field that was built on the campus of Coopertown Middle and helped build the Springfield High School baseball program into a more competitive one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.