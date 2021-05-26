Mary Lottie Eden Wims, 79, of Franklin, Kentucky, died on May 16, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home in Franklin, where services were held on May 19 at 3 p.m., with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, she was the daughter of the late Wheeler Wilson Eden and Bertie Frances Dowell Eden. Mary was a member of Blackjack Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by: her husband of 54 years, Doug Wims; a sister, Gerry Groves; a brother, Earl Eden; and a grandson, Brian McCreary.
Survivors include: her children, Trina (Douglas) Cummings of Bowling Green, Dale (Lisa) McCreary of Franklin, Cristy (Terry) Soyars of Franklin; four grandchildren, Russell Cummings, Asa Cummings, Brandon McCreary, Zane Soyars; nieces and nephews, Cheryl Goodlad, Charise Grant and Martin Groves.
Visitation was held last Wednesday at Crafton Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfu
