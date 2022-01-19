Portland Mayor Mike Callis recently completed the Certified Public Manager Course through the University of Tennessee’s Nafieh Center for Effective Leadership.
Callis put in approximately 500 hours between his classroom work and the Capstone.
The mayor’s project centered on options available to the City of Portland regarding drinking water and wastewater, something that he has familiarity with both from his time as mayor and before that as a member of the city council and as vice mayor.
In recent years, the City of Portland’s sewer plant was order by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conversation to make changes to the plant or face hefty fines. Portland was able to spearhead the project and get its sewer plant in alignment with TDEC and EPA regulations and avoid having the costly fines that could have hurt the city.
Callis has also been a proponent of Portland by seeking an additional water source to help complement and maintain the city’s growth as well as that of Portland Utilities, which also serves the Oak Grove and Mitchellville communities and portions of eastern Robertson County.
“The Certified Public Manager course is a national consortium; and this program is based within the University of Tennessee’s Nafieh Center for Effective Leadership and it’s been a wonderful program and a great opportunity to learn new leadership skills and to network with other professionals from across the State,” Callis said. “The Capstone project that I focused on was entitled Reclaiming Our Resources. I invested about 500 hours between class work and the Capstone. My project focused on options available to the City of Portland that dealt with drinking water and waste water.”
Callis not only graduated from the program, but was nominated by his classmates in the program to give the graduation speech.
“I am very glad to have had the experience and I was honored to be nominated by my class to give the graduation remarks,” Callis said. “Ongoing education and training is vital to helping us grow our skills and in expanding our effectiveness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.