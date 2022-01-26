Mayor Mike Callis spoke of adopting a new culture in Portland in his annual State of the City luncheon Tuesday at Southern Occasion Events Center.
The luncheon, sponsored by the Portland Chamber of Commerce, was a welcome back to in-person addresses after last year’s event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we’re trying to do in the City of Portland is adopt a new culture. And the culture is simply asking why,” Callis told those in attendance. “I don’t believe the questioning of why is a criticism. Oftentimes we take it that way if somebody tells us that’s how we’re doing something. If I ask them why, that’s not an attack. I just simply want to know. I think most of us are that way. Why do you do it that way? Why is it working that way?
Sometimes the way we’ve always done it is the perfect way to continue doing it. Or we may find out that this way may be more efficient. So we’ve been trying to adopt a culture of why in the City of Portland.”
The mayor touched on what has been done overall in the city and accomplishments and plans put forth by the various city departments. He talked of how Portland’s growth in the latest census was 14.6%, which was a much higher rate than the State of Tennessee’s 8.9% population increase.
Callis addressed how the city had to make tough decisions during the pandemic of determining what city workers were deemed essential and the criteria for establishing those guidelines.
Even in the tough times of the pandemic, the mayor said the city’s economy grew at a 6% rate in 2020 over 2019 and then grew 30.7% last year once things started to awaken from the doldrums of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy.
“That’s pretty amazing when I look at that. When the economy starting firing back up locally, we grew at 30.7% in 2021 over 2020. That’s pretty amazing,” Callis said. “That’s pretty powerful to look at those numbers. Our last three years, the goal of the staff, because of their willingness to ask why, they’ve been able to save the City of Portland $471,000 in overtime and adding 30 more employees. That’s ‘mind-boggling’ to look at those numbers. We believe that if our employees are growing, the City of Portland is going to do better, because we are employee-based.”
Here are some of the topics and recongitions Callis brought up in his State of the City address:
• Among the things that have come to Portland over the past year or so included a completely renovated city hall and the starting of the city’s museum in the Moye-Green House on Russell St.
• In discussing the departmental changes and future plans, he began with the police department, which will be getting a renovated building in the coming months. He touched on the fact that the department has elevated salaries and is fully staffed even at a time when many law enforcement agencies are short-staffed. Callis also spoke of having all officers outfitted with body cams and laptops in their cars, as well as adding a staff chaplain for officers to talk for guidance or after covering traumatic events.
• The fire department took on the city’s employee safety program, offering CPR lessons and the proper way to report accidents. The fire department is also in the process of doing pre-planned inspections for businesses to point out potential safety hazards.
• Portland Utilities has been focused on water loss prevention. The city’s water plant won an award and the sewer plant is now in phase two of its renovations. The city is also ready to expand the capacity of the sewer plant in order to keep up with current growth and anticipated growth as well.
• Public works now has the personnel and equipment, according to Callis, to handle many of its own projects, which reduces the costs of having to bid out and pay for needed work. Currently, the city’s public works department has 14 TDOT grant projects on its docket.
• Portland’s IT department is also busy, as the city plans to move its email servers to government backed servers for security reasons. The city has also shifted to online traffic school classes, which saves money because it eliminates the need to have staffers teach the classes during off hours. As part of the necessity of the pandemic, the city is set up now so that staffers can work from home or remotely when necessary.
• The parks department had a busy year with new projects both at Richland Park and Meadowbrook Park. The disc golf course at Richland has been a big hit with nine holes there now and nine more planned in the near future.
At Meadowbrook Park, there is a new playgrounds, a new mural, and a sand volleyball court all either completed or in the works. The mayor also praised the parks crew for their continue work in the improvement and transformation of city’s nine-hole golf course.
Callis stated in his speech that Portland is most blessed and fortunate, and financially and economically things are going very well.
“We’ve got it pretty good. We are blessed. I believe that the Lord God has blessed us in the City of Portland and I’m so thankful for that. And I get excited every day,” he said. “There’s a lot of people around the world that wish they could live here. There’s a lot of people around the country that are moving here, proving the fact that they wish they could live here. This is a pretty good place. We’re not perfect, but we’re working our way toward better and better every day.”
As for the current state of the city, Callis did not hesitate to express his feelings.
“What’s the state of the city? It’s good, and I believe that we’re in better shape than we ever have been before — financially with the things, the equipment and the personnel to get the job done. I’m excited, and I stay excited about Portland,” Callis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.