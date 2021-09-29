Portland Mayor Mike Callis has been elected to the board of directors for the Tennessee Municipal League during its annual conference, which was held recently in Chattanooga.
Callis, who is in his first term as Portland’s mayor, was appointed to a one-year at-large term on the TML Board of Directors.
“They were looking for new members, and I had gotten a chance to meet with some of the folks,” Callis said. “They had driven up and gotten a chance to talk to me for a little bit and wanted to know if I would be interested in serving. There were some other folks that had mentioned to them that it may be a good choice to have me there. I appreciate those who said all that. I think it’s a good opportunity. I like working on issues like that, legislative issues that benefit local communities and just trying to connect the dots on that stuff. I’m looking forward to serving on it.”
Callis said that he wants to spend his efforts with the TML Board trying to find ways to benefit not only Portland, but Middle Tennessee communities as a whole. One such task he hopes to undertake while on the board is in regard to state sales tax increases being funneled back into local communities.
“I want to work on things that are beneficial to all our communities,” Callis said. “One of the big issues is state shared sales tax. It’s something that has been on my mind that I’ve communicated about a couple of times since I’ve been mayor. As the state sales tax has increased, the share that comes to the local communities has not increased. And over the years, if our local communities would have received that greater portion, it might have kept us from raising property taxes at times, because of that stream of revenue. So, that’s a project that TML is working on, and that’s a project that is near and dear to me as well, because I think that benefits all our local communities. That’s something I’m looking forward to being involved in.”
The mayor knows from first-hand experience that sometimes an issue that benefits Portland can also help other communities in the area to benefit from solving the same issue. One such instance was the long-time fight to allow a school zone to be placed on Highway 52 in front of Gateview Elementary. Traffic issues and accidents were commonplace there, because the speed limit was 45 miles per hour with no school-zone designation because the school itself was on a side street several hundred yards away from the highway. However, the entrance to Highway 52 from Gateview Drive, was only one way in and one way out, causing traffic issues.
Callis, with help from Rep. William Lamberth and Sen. Farrell Haile in the Tennessee State Legislature, was able to get Sumner County an exemption for the school zone at Gateview.
“When to start looking at issues in a local community, when you first realize the need, you may say that benefits that local community,” Callis said. “But once you realize what’s happening, that’s beneficial to all local communities. Just for instance, when I wanted to put a school zone out on 52 for Gateview Elementary, they said, ‘You can’t do that because it sits too far off the road.’ And I said, ‘Who controls it?’ Then, when I found out it was state law that stopped that, but yet five counties had received an exemption, I began to work with Leader Lamberth and Sen. Haile, I told them I want an exemption in Sumner County.”
Now that the exemption has been granted, it is open to any community in Sumner County where they feel a school zone sign might be needed, but otherwise, would not have been able to be done.
“It was a need in Portland, but I wanted an exemption in Sumner County,” Callis said. “Five counties had it, so, now, we’ve got Sumner on there. We got the law changed. It was a direct benefit to the city of Portland, but now, it’s a direct benefit to anyone in Sumner County who builds a school that is 100 feet too far off the road. They can still put a school zone. There are a lot of issues like that that I think we’ll be able to navigate through.”
Callis also hopes to use his contacts at TML to be able to provide some additional knowledge and wisdom to projects as needed in Portland.
“I’ll serve as an at-large member in Middle Tennessee,” Callis said. “It’ll be a good opportunity to network and learn about the obstacles that other communities face and learn from others and apply that to Portland as well.”
In addition to his TML appointment, Callis has also been asked to serve in two other capacities recently.
He has been asked to serve on the board of mayoral directors for the Mid-Cumberland Human Resources Agency, and he also has been appointed to a task force for the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC).
With the Mid-Cumberland Human Resources Agency, Callis explained that the organization asks mayors from the area for input into their operations.
“They assemble different mayors to come in and look at their work and see what’s going on and offer different suggestions and things,” Callis said.
As for the GNRC appointment, Callis said he has a meeting soon with Tennessee Department of Transportation officials as part of the GNRC meeting with them regarding major road construction projects.
“A handful of us, some mayors and TDOT officials, we’re going to sit down and talk about the transportation improvement plan and some of these projects that are on the list and try to find some way to expedite these projects along the way, because these big road projects are very expensive, time-consuming and have a lot of environmental concerns, which slows the project down,” Callis said. “That’s the reason our bypass project for Portland has been slowed down tremendously. The environmental reviews kind of set us back a little bit, and COVID set us back an entire year. I’m glad to work on that.
“I just got appointed to a task force, for Greater Nashville Regional Council. There is a task force to serve as a liaison between the MPO (Metro Planning Organization) and TDOT.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.