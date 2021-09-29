HENDERSONVILLE — Portland High School golfer Vhan McGuire was hoping to do something he never had during his final season.
McGuire accomplished that last Thursday during the District 8 Large Golf Tournament at Country Hills Golf Course, shooting 74 to earn one of the five individual berths to the Region 4 Golf Tournament.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a freshman,” McGuire said.
The top three teams and top five individuals who don’t comprise those three teams qualified for Monday’s regional tournament.
“I stayed relaxed,” McGuire said. “You zone everything out.”
McGuire almost recorded his best round this season, having shot 73 in a match played on his home course (Portland’s Dogwood Hills Municipal Golf Course).
“I was good off the tee box,” McGuire said. “I didn’t struggle with approach shots. The only thing I didn’t do as good as everything else is putting.”
On Thursday, he recorded four birdies, six bogeys and one double-bogey during his round, which was played on a wet course that had been saturated by heavy rain over the early portion of last week.
“It was soggy,” McGuire said. “You got to lift, clean and place (allowing golfers who are hitting their current shot from a lie in the fairway of the hole they’re playing to pick up the golf ball after first marking the original spot with a tee or other marker, clean off the golf ball, and then put it back by placing it in a spot within a scorecard’s length of the original position), and you didn’t have to play bunkers.”
The Panthers placed seventh among the 11 boys teams, producing a 337 total.
McGuire’s sophomore teammate, Ben Triplet, shot 87.
Greenbrier repeated as the district champion, shooting 322. The Bobcats were one stroke better than Hendersonville and two better than Macon County.
Beech placed fourth with a 335 total.
Landry Hampton and Nathan Meals led the victorious Bobcats with rounds of 80.
Greenbrier placed fifth in last fall’s Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Large Class State Championship.
Bray Roberts and Connor Roberts posted scores of 77 and 78 to lead the second-place Commandos, and freshmen Maddox Crowder and Coltin Jenkins shot 71 and 77, respectively, for Macon County.
Station Camp senior Bo Morgan was the medalist, shooting 67.
Jenkins, Bray Roberts and Beech senior Tristan Grenead had a three-way playoff to determine fourth and fifth place individually. The three golfers all had bogeys on the first two playoff holes. Then, on the third playoff hole, Bray Roberts made a birdie putt, and Grenead recorded a bogey, with Jenkins producing a double bogey. That left Roberts in fourth place, Grenead with fifth place and Jenkins in sixth.
McGuire, Morgan, Grenead, Wilson Central senior Zachary Wilson and Green Hill sophomore Carson Cole advanced as individuals.
Gallatin’s girls won the team title with a 161 total, 10 strokes better than second-place Beech and 22 in front of the Tigerettes.
Senior Reagan Padilla led the Lady Wave with a round of 77, and classmate Kennedy Daughtry shot 84.
Senior Tessa Myers shot 75 to lead the Lady Buccaneers.
Macon County freshman Mattie Goad recorded an 86, and classmate Kamryn Vester posted a 97.
Goad’s 86 was the fifth-best round amongst the girls field.
Station Camp senior golfer Lynn Lim — a Vanderbilt University commitment — competed as an individual and was the medalist again, shooting 71.
Lim helped the Lady Bison program win the past three TSSAA Large Class state championships, and she finished as the state runner-up individually as a freshman, won the individual state title as a sophomore and placed third last fall as a junior.
In addition to Lim, Green Hill senior Savannah Clarke (92), Lebanon junior Daryl Mitchell (98), Green Hill senior Sydney Spence (98) and Mt. Juliet senior Rylie Rorie (103) earned individual spots amongst the regional competitors.
The regional tournament was slated to be played on Monday at Country Hills.
Region results were not available as of press time.
